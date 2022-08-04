New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y. apologized to President Biden on CNN on Thursday because she does not believe he is running for re-election in 2024.

Maloney reiterated her claim that she doesn’t think Biden will run for re-election but apologized directly to the president on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I think you won’t run, but I will be there 100% when you do or if you do run. You deserve it. You are great. President and you for my state. And thank you for what you’ve done for all the states and all the cities in America. Mr. President,” she said.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar pressed Maloney before Tuesday’s debate between her and others running in the primary for New York’s deep blue 12th Congressional District; Fellow Rep. Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y. and Suraj Patel.

During the debate, the moderator asked if Biden should run for re-election in 2024. Maloney said she doesn’t believe Biden is running for re-election, and Nadler said it’s too early to tell.

“It doesn’t serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with it until the midterms,” ​​he added. The White House has repeatedly said that Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Patel responded to a question from Nadler and Maloney, saying he believes Biden should run again.

Keller asked Maloney during a CNN appearance Thursday about why she thinks Biden won’t run.

Maloney praised Biden’s accomplishments, saying, “I think he’s done an incredible job and is giving us a standing record going into ’22. Let’s get the ’22 elections done before we go into ’24.”

Keillor pressed more about why she believes he won’t run for re-election.

“It was my own personal belief,” she said. “But if he runs, I will support him and that is entirely his decision.”

“We all have the right to our own information and our own beliefs, but if he runs for president, I will support him. He is already a great president,” she said, again praising him.

Biden has uncertain support from Democrats for re-election, with several polls showing a majority in his own party wanting him to serve just one term.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. told CNN in June that Bash should focus on the midterms after being asked if he would support her in 2024.

“You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I’m focused right now on winning this majority and keeping the majority this year in 2022,” she said. “So, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it… I think if the president has a vision, and it certainly is, we’re all ready to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

“That’s not a yes,” Bash noted.