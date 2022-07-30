New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. He said it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who did “Offensive and misogynistic comment” During Thursday night’s Congressional baseball game she prompted the bird to flip toward their dugout, but a fan in the stands.

Sanchez said NBC News’ Frank Thorpe She said the alleged comment came from a “disgusting fan” who had yelled similar comments at her in the past.

“It’s not the team. It’s an obnoxious fan who yells misogyny at me every year.”

Earlier Friday, Sanchez said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the comment came “from the Republican side.”

“The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for one night away from partisan politics. That’s why it really hits a nerve when I hear offensive and misogynistic. Comment from the Republican side as I walk back to the dugout,” she said. The announcement read.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I will not tolerate men who treat women as unimportant or as if they don’t belong – especially on the field. I will always stand against such stupidity.”

At the time, her office did not respond to a follow-up request for comment on what or who made the comment.

She declined to elaborate on the comment to NBC News.

“I’m not going to dignify that with a response, because it’s disgusting and it’s cruel and it has no place in a charity baseball game.”

Sanchez also took aim at Republican lawmakers for “trashing” her over her response.

“Of course Republican women If only I could have stood up and said that it was unacceptable instead of trashing me for my response, then we would have had a place where no one could tolerate misogyny anywhere.”