Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. He said it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who did “Offensive and misogynistic comment” During Thursday night’s Congressional baseball game she prompted the bird to flip toward their dugout, but a fan in the stands.

Sanchez said NBC News’ Frank Thorpe She said the alleged comment came from a “disgusting fan” who had yelled similar comments at her in the past.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., takes the field during the Congressional Baseball Game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Nationals Park. Republicans beat Democrats by a score of 10-0.

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“It’s not the team. It’s an obnoxious fan who yells misogyny at me every year.”

Earlier Friday, Sanchez said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the comment came “from the Republican side.”

2022 Congressional Baseball Game: Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez rebuffs Republican lawmakers

“The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for one night away from partisan politics. That’s why it really hits a nerve when I hear offensive and misogynistic. Comment from the Republican side as I walk back to the dugout,” she said. The announcement read.

Before a congressional baseball game against congressional Democrats in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022, Sen. Rep. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and R-Texas. Pete Sessions stands in the dugout. An annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I will not tolerate men who treat women as unimportant or as if they don’t belong – especially on the field. I will always stand against such stupidity.”

At the time, her office did not respond to a follow-up request for comment on what or who made the comment.

She declined to elaborate on the comment to NBC News.

“I’m not going to dignify that with a response, because it’s disgusting and it’s cruel and it has no place in a charity baseball game.”

Representative August Pfluger (R-TX) and Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) celebrate after a congressional baseball game for charity at Nationals Park on July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The annual bilateral game was first played in 1909.

(Photo by Tassos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Sanchez also took aim at Republican lawmakers for “trashing” her over her response.

“Of course Republican women If only I could have stood up and said that it was unacceptable instead of trashing me for my response, then we would have had a place where no one could tolerate misogyny anywhere.”

The Republicans ultimately won the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories, improving their record to 44-42-1 in the first classic game played in 1909.

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com