New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Rep. Chui Garcia posted a rude response to an anonymous Twitter user who talked about ignoring new gun control laws.

The House of Representatives voted to approve the assault weapons ban Friday evening, with lawmakers narrowly passing the bill by a 217-213 vote. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to break the filibuster.

“Weapons of war” have “no place” in Illinois communities, Garcia wrote Saturday, adding, “I voted to renew the assault weapons ban. “Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President Biden’s desk.”

“Never heard of this guy and I won’t follow his crazy law even if it passes,” an anonymous Twitter user said of the newly proposed rules.

House committee passes first assault weapons ban bill in decades

“You’re borderline r—-ed, ya dips—,” Garcia replied, using a term that mental disability advocacy groups and others find offensive.

Garcia later deleted the tweet and blamed staff for the message, stating that the man would face disciplinary action.

REP. Linda Sanchez accuses Republicans of ‘offensive and misogynistic comment’ that prompted lewd gesture

“Last night a member of Congressman Garcia’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the congressman’s account containing profanity and offensive language to people with disabilities,” his office said in a statement Saturday morning. “The language used was completely inappropriate and inconsistent with the history, values ​​and character of Congressman Garcia. The person responsible must be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Two Republicans — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y. – broke with their party to vote yes on the gun control bill.

A prominent Democrat claims the busted police don’t support defunding

Five Democrats — Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Jared Golden, D-Maine, Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.; and Ron Kind, D-Wis. – broke with their party for voting no.

President Biden said the majority of Americans agree with the assault weapons ban and called on the Senate to pass it.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The majority of the American people agree with this commonsense action,” Biden said. “The Senate must move quickly to bring this bill to my desk, and I will not stop fighting until that happens. There is no greater responsibility than to do everything we can to keep our families, our children, our homes safe. Our communities and our country.

“Today, House Democrats acted by uniting to pass an assault weapons ban to keep weapons of war off our streets, save lives in this country, and reduce crime in our communities.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wolfsohn contributed to this report.