Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips says he doesn’t want Biden to run for re-election in 2024

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found 35% of Democrats said they want Biden to run in 2024.

Rap. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., called on a “new generation” of “dynamic Democrats” to step up.

The congressman said most of his Democratic colleagues “feel the same way.”

WASHINGTON – US Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said he does not want President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024, making the strongest comments yet by a Democratic member of Congress calling for a new party standard-bearer.

What’s more, the congressman said most of his Democratic colleagues, “feel the same way,” though he did not name names.

What did the Congress corporator say?

“I have respect for Joe Biden,” Phillips said Thursday in a radio interview on WCCO’s “The Chad Hartman Show” about whether Biden, 79, would seek re-election. “In spite of some faults and some faults, in spite of his age—I think he is a man of decency, of good principle and strength of sympathetic compassion.”

“But to answer your question directly, that I know of is very rare,” he added. “No, I don’t think so. I think the country’s new generation will be well served by compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to lead the way.”

Phillips said he believed “political competition would be healthy” and “we should never pre-anointe anybody.” He said Biden “served our country admirably with principle and decency when we needed him.” But he called for a “generational shift,” pointing to the age of Biden and other Democratic leaders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82 and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mo., is 83.

“I’m optimistic, so, yes, the answer is most of my colleagues who I believe feel the same,” he said. The most important thing, he said, is that Democrats don’t allow Donald Trump “or one of his minions” to return to the White House.

Voters want a new choice:EXCLUSIVE: Biden vs. Trump rematch in 2024? Two-thirds of Americans say thank you

Takeaways

For the past year, Biden has battled a low approval rating that has dipped below 40% in many surveys. His standing among Democrats has fallen, with half of them saying in a recent poll that they would choose a new candidate in 2024.

Only 35% of Democratic voters surveyed iin a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll of said they want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, compared to 50% who said they don’t. Fifteen percent of Democrats were undecided.

If Democrats lose control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, Biden could face more pressure to bow out of his re-election bid.

The rising profiles of other prominent Democrats, including Illinois Gov. JD Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have fueled speculation about whether they might consider a 2024 bid. Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could also be contenders if Biden chooses not to run.

EXCLUSIVE: 100 days before the midterms, Americans aren’t happy about their options, poll shows

What others say

Biden and White House officials have repeatedly said Biden will run again in 2024 to quell outside speculation.

“The president wants to run in 2024,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said in response to Phillips’ comments. She said Biden is focused on new legislation to fight inflation and other economic initiatives. “Those are things that we will continue to focus on and more. So right now, 2024 is a long way off.”

Phillips’ comments went further than House progressive Democrats who have criticized parts of Biden’s agenda and remained non-committal about Biden in 2024.

Rap. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., told CNN last month That “we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.” Rap. Corey Bush, D-Mo., told a reporter this week, “I don’t want to answer that question,” when asked if she supports another Biden run. Unlike Phillips, neither said Biden should abandon his re-election bid.

Who is Dean Phillips?

Phillips, 53, is vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan, moderate House coalition. Phillips, first elected in 2016, represents Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes suburbs east of Minneapolis. The district was once a Republican stronghold but has swung Democratic. Phillips won her 2020 re-election over Republican Kendall Qualls 55%–44%. Phillips is a businessman and heir to the Phillips Distilling Company of Minnesota. Richest Members of CongressAccording to Open Secrets.

Republicans and Democrats go to town halls. Can they help fix Congress?

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.