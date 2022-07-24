New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., argued Sunday that Democrat policies are responsible for high inflation, a “national security crisis” along the southern border and rising crime in cities across the country.

During an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy reacted to the latest Fox News poll, which showed that both Democrats and Republicans are equally inclined to vote, and that 41% of voters would support it if the midterm elections were held today. Democratic candidates in their House district and 44% Republican.

The poll, released last week three days before it was revealed that President Biden’s approval rating had hit a new low, according to a national poll by Quinnipiac University.

The poll showed that Biden’s approval rating among Americans has fallen to 31%, with 28% saying they approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 66% disapprove of his job so far.

The survey found that the biggest concern right now is inflation, as costs continue to rise and inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% last month.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy why Republicans aren’t polling well when Biden’s ratings are at an all-time low.

“What’s wrong with Republicans that we can’t take advantage of a moment where literally everything is going wrong?” Bartiromo asked the GOP leader.

McCarthy responded by pointing to the historic victory last month of Republican Myra Flores, who defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez in a runoff election.

Flores, who was born in Mexico and married to a Border Patrol agent, won a South Texas seat held only by Democrats for more than 100 years. Republicans said the win was indicative of a new trend for Latino voters, while Democrats argued the election was just a fluke.

“Myra Flores has never run before, but she’s currently a member of the U.S. Congress and she’s on the border, so Republicans are doing well,” McCarthy noted. “And I think it’s a plan to give America a new direction to get America back on track when the American public sees a commitment to America.”

He then blamed Democrats for creating the “pain” associated with inflation.

“If a person is paid on salary, they’ve lost an entire month of work for free because of the Biden administration,” McCarthy told Bartiromo.

The Labor Department made the announcement earlier this month Inflation increased more than expected Prices of daily necessities hit a new four-decade high in June as the cost of daily necessities remained painfully high, increasing financial stress for millions of Americans.

The consumer price index, a broad measure of the cost of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier, according to the department. Prices rose 1.3% in the month since May. The figures were well above the 8.8% headline figure and the 1% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

Mark the data Faster rate of inflation Since December 1981.

Price increases were widespread: Energy prices June was up 7.5% from the previous month and up 41.6% from last year. The average price of gasoline is 59.9% higher than a year ago and 11.2% higher than in May. Meanwhile, the food index rose 1% in June, as consumers paid more for items such as cereals, chicken, milk and fresh vegetables.

McCarthy also blamed Democrats for the situation on the southern border, arguing that the Biden administration “did nothing but make it worse.”

“Then when you look at the crime on our streets, you see what happened to Lee Zeldin, it’s a direct result of Democratic policies,” argued the House Minority Leader.

Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York as a Republican, was giving a speech about bail reform at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Fairport on Thursday when the alleged assault occurred.

McCarthy emphasized that the midterm elections in November provide an “opportunity” for Americans to move in a “new direction” in their “commitment to America.”