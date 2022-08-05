New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democratic House Majority PAC is spending nearly $20 million on ad buys for Democrats across the country, which will run in the final months before Election Day in November.

The House Majority PAC, an organization dedicated to helping Democrats get elected, revealed in a press release Friday that it has poured millions of dollars into portraying Republican candidates as “terrorists” along the lines of President Biden’s ultra-MAGA. Sending a message.

“The GOP continues to nominate extremist candidates who will act as a rubber stamp for the disastrous MAGA agenda, which is why House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House majority in 2022,” said House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby. Curran Horrell said in a press release Friday.

“These reservations help us flip and defend seats across the country and show how Republicans are with the American people.”

Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, celebrate ‘terrorist’ victory in Michigan House race

The $19.9 million will be split between 23 markets nationwide. Chicago will receive the most funding, with nearly $4 million going to buy advertising across the city.

The PAC invests about $2.6 million in ad buys in Cleveland, while both Cincinnati and Boston get more than $1 million.

DCCC Chair Under Fire for ‘Wasting’ Democratic Donor Money on ‘Far-Right Republicans’

Many cities will see hundreds of thousands of dollars in digital and TV ads to support Democratic candidates facing tough races against Republicans in the 2022 midterms.

In March, the PAC announced it would spend $101 million on digital and television advertising for the 2022 midterms, bringing total spending to $121 million in the fall. During the 2020 election cycle, the PAC invested $160 million in advertising for the Democratic Party.

The House Majority PAC has a history of producing ads praising the Democratic Party and their representatives, as well as negative additions targeted against Republican Party candidates.

A recent statement from the organization, labeled “Control,” focused on the GOP’s “extreme, out-of-touch view of women’s rights,” as described by the PAC.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Democrats currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives, but risk losing their advantage to the GOP in this fall’s midterm elections.