First on Fox: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), a national group that works to elect Democratic candidates to the House, insists that Republicans are jeopardizing their midterm election chances because they have tied former President Donald Trump to “protect themselves” after his mar-a-. The FBI raided the Lago estate on Monday.

In a statement first shared with Fox News Digital, DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor insisted that “voters will see a difference” between Republicans’ agenda to protect Trump and Democrats’ priority in recent days.

“This week House Democrats are reducing prescription drug costs, combating climate change, protecting our veterans and expanding American manufacturing,” Taylor said. “Republicans are tying themselves to protect a president accused of stealing classified information from the White House. Voters will see the difference.”

Aside from the DCCC, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) have been largely silent on attacking Trump’s estate as they try to keep Americans’ attention on what they see as legislative victories for the party. And the Biden administration.

House Republicans to meet with Trump in Bedminster following MAR-A-LAGO FBI raid

On Tuesday, a day after the attack, the The DNC promoted the clip Since Chairman Jaime Harrison’s appearance on MSNBC’s Gerlina Ann Peacock, he has touted the party’s “historic record” and “Democrats’ tireless efforts to pass deflationary legislation.”

Other DNC priorities Tuesday, according to press releases from the committee’s website, include President Biden, GOP South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s new book and “The CHIPS bill was signed into law by Republicans who voted for China over the American people. Against the CHIPS bill.

The Democratic Party’s official Twitter account on Tuesday touted “landmark legislation” like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, making no mention of the attack.

FLASHBACK: Some Democrats who praised the MAR-A-LAGO RAID previously blasted Trump for trying to ‘weaponize’ the DOJ

Likewise, analysis across platforms operated by the DSCC, including the group’s website and Twitter account, did not mention the attack and instead focused on a new election ad targeting Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, “cutting costs for working families” and the CHIPS Act signed by President Biden on Tuesday.

“Democrats are putting the interests of working Americans first, which is why voters in November will protect and expand our Senate majority,” DSCC spokeswoman Nora Keefe said in a statement after signing the CHIPS Act.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and DSCC for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Tuesday that Biden was “not briefed” and was “not aware” of the attack before it happened.

“No one at the White House was given a heads-up,” she said.

Jean-Pierre added: “We are not going to comment from this White House on the ongoing criminal investigation.”

Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to items Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, although Trump, as president, is likely to try to argue that he is the ultimate declassification authority.

Fox News’ Kelly Lacko and Brooke Singhman contributed to this story.