Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, running for re-election to Congress in the midterm elections, said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said at the event that Texas will hold a special election in June. Rep. Myra Flores, R-Texas, and her supporters stole it.

Gonzalez’s comments came during Thursday’s “Oat Blue” event at Schatz’s Bar in Brownsville, Texas.

“Our democracy is at risk,” Gonzalez said. “Millions and millions of dollars are coming in here from outside of our region and outside of our state to try to steal our elections and take away your value and take away the election process that we rely on. And we don’t have the resources to compete with these outside sources. We can’t compete with the Koch brothers, big oil, and Can’t compete with Big Tobacco and the NRA. They can outrun us, but they can’t outrun us.”

Taking aim at Flores, his Republican opponent in the race to represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District, the newly elected GOP representative defeated his Democratic challenger in a special election to represent the redrawn district, Gonzalez said, “turned up in Congress and voted against keeping it. Our communities will be safer.”

“They stole the last election,” Gonzalez said. “They spent $3 million to our $250,000, they campaigned for two years, and they still won by less than one percent. So, this is the way to change and vote.”

Schiff, who serves on a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, spoke to Gonzalez supporters at the event and made comments in favor of his candidacy in the race.

“The work you’re doing to support our democratic institutions, our electoral infrastructure, the rule of law, the rule of law applies equally to all,” Schiff said. “It was a pleasure to meet so many of you and thank you for all you are doing to support my wonderful colleague.”

Friday, Gonzalez Photos are shared with Schiff, including Thursday evening’s event in Brownsville.

“Thank you to my friend @RepAdamSchiff for visiting #RGV this week,” Gonzalez wrote in a tweet. “It’s important for those in Washington to know and appreciate what South Texans have to offer, and I’m excited to show him around.”

“The swamp is protecting its own,” concluded Flores, the first Mexican-born congresswoman to take office on June 21, in response to Schiff’s state tour to campaign for Gonzalez.

“The left is so desperate that Adam Schiff is coming to Texas to defend Vicente Gonzalez,” she said. He wrote in a tweet. “The swamp defends its own.”

Gonzalez’s claim that Flores’ special general election victory over Democrat Dan Sanchez was stolen earlier this year echoes recent rhetoric from President Biden, who considers those who “refuse to acknowledge the election” to be a “threat to democracy.”

Gonzalez Flores will face an independent challenger in the Nov. 8 general election to represent the Longhorn state’s 34th District in the House.