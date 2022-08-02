New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York Times guest essay on Tuesday argued that progressive and establishment Democratic Party email and digital tactics were “ineffective” and actually had a negative impact on primary election turnout.

“Millions of dollars and hours were wasted in 2018 and 2020. And yet, as the party faces a bleak midterm landscape, including abortion rights, the Democratic establishment and progressive organizations are doubling down on the same old tactics,” wrote Lara Putnam and Micah El Sifry.

The authors state that Democrats, both left and establishment, view voters as “best data points engaged by atomized campaigns conducted from afar.”

He noted campaign emails from people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in a recent email sounded the alarm on democracy and said it was in immediate danger before asking for donations.

“I don’t know how else to say this, so I’ll be blunt: All these top Democrats wouldn’t be sounding the alarm if our democracy wasn’t in danger of falling into the hands of the Republicans this election. I need 8,371 patriots. To get ahead before time runs out, rush $15 and 48 Help me close the fundraising gap before the month-end deadline in hours,” Pelosi’s email said, according to Putnam and Sifry.

The authors describe this tactic as “churning and burning” and say that this type of engagement becomes boring for voters and that “these apocalyptic messages fuel frustration.”

“In elections where voters are already bombarded with advertising, the chances that volunteer outreach could help get people to the polls would be completely shut down,” Putnam and Siffrey wrote.

He noted that “handwritten postcards” had no effect and negatively affected voting in 2018 and 2019.

Putnam observes a red zone in Pittsburgh where “ordinary voters frightened by Donald Trump flocked by the dozens and then hundreds, hoping to contest every seat in every election.”

By interacting directly with voters, “they heard firsthand their neighbors’ reactions to the National Democrats’ sound bites. They learned not to overestimate the influence of anonymous contact,” Putnam and Sifry wrote.

Another tactic used by Democrats this year is the meddling of Republican primaries by groups such as the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to promote candidates they believe are extreme or unelectable.