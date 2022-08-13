Democratic-aligned super PAC ordered to pay Roy Moore $8.2M in defamation lawsuit

Toggle caption Julie Bennett/AP

Montgomery, Ala. — A federal jury on Friday awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages after a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad that repeated allegations of sexual misconduct during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama.

Jurors found that Senate Majority PAC made false and defamatory statements against Moore in an ad that sought to highlight allegations against Moore. The verdict returned by a jury after a brief trial in Anniston, Alabama, was a victory for Moore, who has lost other defamation cases against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“We are very grateful to God for the opportunity to help restore my reputation, which was severely damaged by the 2017 election,” Moore said in a telephone interview.

Attorney Ben Stafford, who represents the Senate majority PAC, said in an emailed statement that he believes the decision will be overturned on appeal.

Moore, a former Republican judge known for his staunch stance opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of the Ten Commandments, had his campaign rocked by allegations of misconduct during his 2017 Senate race. Leigh Corfman said The Washington Post and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Moore denied the allegations. Other women said Moore dated them, or asked them out on dates, when they were teenagers.

The allegations against Moore led to the defeat of Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter century. The seat returned to Republican control with the 2020 election of former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The Senate Majority PAC funded a group called Highway 31 that ran a $4 million ad blitz against Moore.

The lawsuit centers on a TV ad that publicized the allegations against Moore. Moore’s attorneys argued the ad, through a string of statements, solicited sex from young girls at a shopping mall, including a 14-year-old girl working as Santa’s helper, and as a result he was banned from the mall. .

The ad began: “What do people who know Roy Moore say?” Subsequently “Moore was banned from the Gadsden Mall…for soliciting sex from young girls” and “whom he approached was 14 years old and working as Santa’s helper.”

Wendy Miller has previously testified that she met Moore when she was 14 and working as Santa’s helper at a local mall. She testified that Moore told her she was beautiful, asked her where she went to high school and offered to buy her a soda. He asked her out two years later, but her mother told her she couldn’t go.

Moore’s attorneys argued that the addition of statements in the ad painted Moore in a false light and falsely implied that he was soliciting sex from girls at the mall.

“In their ad they combined the quote to make a single statement. That’s what the jury found offensive. They stood up and lied and said they didn’t intend to,” said Jeffrey Scott Wittenbrink, Moore’s attorney.

The Senate Majority PAC argued that the ad was substantially true and that there were widespread reports of Moore’s inappropriate behavior at the mall. An attorney said he plans to appeal.

According to a Thursday court filing by the Senate majority, a Gadsden police officer who worked as security at the Gadsden Mall in the late 1970s — J.D. Thomas — testified that Moore was told by store managers not to return to the mall. Asking or harassing juvenile employees. Moore said he has never been banned from the mall.

“No amount of distraction or distraction from Roy Moore will change the fact that many individuals have testified under oath and corroborated the credible allegations against him. Many others have come forward at great personal expense to make their allegations public. We do not think this is the verdict. The right decision. is, but we believe the facts are clear and this decision will be overturned on appeal,” Stafford, an attorney representing the Senate Majority PAC, said in an emailed statement.