President Biden did not set a precedent when he declared “quasi-fascism” for more than 70 million American consumers because many Democrats before him have made similar, albeit less extreme, declarations, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

Conway told Fox News that days after Biden’s announcement in North Bethesda, the fundraiser, Rep. Charles Crist, D-Fla. declared that he does not want the support of Ron DeSantis voters as he faces the governor for the executive post. status, because they allegedly have “hatred [their] hearts.”

Before Crist and Biden, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York declared conservatives who are “anti-gay, pro-assault weapons” have “no place in New York State” — a sentiment echoed by his successor, Gov. Kathleen Hochul, this week, when she suggested to her supporters. Opposition Rep. Lee Zeldin and Dutchess County Executive Mark Molinaro to “get out of town” and move to Florida.

“I was on your show 15, 20 years ago, when they were saying for years, ‘Right wing Christians, right wing evangelicals.’ [as a] Reprehensible,” Conway told Sean Hannity.

“And Joe Biden walks out there and he says, ‘Ultra-Maga,’ and people start making hats and T-shirts, and the Ultra-Maga boat parade is probably next. He doesn’t understand ‘Make America Great Again,'” she said. said

“And boy, do people really miss it. People say life was better than it was a long time ago.”

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton was the most recent instigator of Democrats’ demonization of half the American electorate, with Conway pointing to her “basket of reprehensible” comments in 2015.

“They think they’re better than you. It’s that simple,” Conway said of Democrats who talk, host Sean Hannity said, after former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Fulton, recently announced which state she wants. Being governor is the “worst” to live.

“They really look down on you,” Conway replied. “They don’t want their kids going to school with you. They don’t want you living next door to them. They don’t want you working in their industry.”

“They think they’re better than you. And ultimately, they don’t realize that their obsession with getting one man — Donald Trump — means they haven’t taken a second to get to know the 74 million Trump voters. They don’t know anything about them.”