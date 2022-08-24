New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan, a Democrat, won a special election to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District, where the candidate turned a referendum on the Supreme Court’s abortion rulings into a possible preview of the November midterms.

Ryan will fill the seat previously held by Antonio Delgado, a Democrat who resigned this summer to become New York’s lieutenant governor, and will represent the district through 2023.

The matchup in the Empire State District, which covers New York’s Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley regions, could signal what’s to come for Republicans in this fall’s midterm elections, as the two candidates bring opposing priorities to the forefront of their campaigns.

In the final week of campaigning to represent the 19th District President Biden With less than a 2-point lead in the 2020 election, Ryan, an Army veteran, told a campaign rally in Woodstock that he wanted to “send another message as the national spotlight starts to shift” to Democrats.

“Think about the message that was sent in Kansas, think about the message that we can send right here,” he said, referring to a ballot decision last month by voters in the Midwestern state that blocked elected representatives from regulating abortion in Kansas.

How can we be a free nation if the government tries to control women’s bodies? Ryan asked in his first statement. “That’s not the country I fought to save.”

However, at a campaign event hosted by Molinaro, the conversation turned laser-focused on issues like crime and the economy.

“This is a special election. This is about the voters of the 19th Congressional District. Telling them what their issues are is hateful and somewhat insulting,” he said. “They’re afraid of the future and they’re worried about their safety. I hear that everywhere.”

“Our communities are facing uncontrolled inflation, a government-sponsored crime wave and huge tax increases under one-party rule,” Molinaro said in a recent social media post. “I’m running for Congress to be a much-needed voice in DC to fight this insanity.”

Molinaro, once the youngest mayor in America when he was elected to represent Tivoli as a teenager, was named in the race after running an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018.

Because of redistricting, both Molinaro and Ryan are on the primary ballot for the general election, in addition to Tuesday’s special election to fill out the remainder of Delgado’s term.

Ryan also won the Democratic nomination for a full term representing the state’s new 18th District, now running for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y. Relinquished this position. If he moves to the general election, Ryan will run unopposed in the primary against Republican and Conservative Party nominee Colin Schmidt.

Molinaro is running unopposed in the Republican primary for a full term to represent the state’s new 19th District, where he will face the winner of the Democratic primary.

Originally scheduled for June 28, a federal judge moved the Congressional and state Senate primaries to August 23 due to the re-drawing of congressional districts. Only the governorship and state assembly seats were held in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.