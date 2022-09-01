New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in Alaska’s special general election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Dan Young’s term in Congress, according to unofficial ranked-choice voting results announced in the state Wednesday.

Alaska used ranked-choice voting in its Aug. 17 special general election for a vacant seat, a measure approved by Alaska residents in 2020 that overturned the state’s previous election system of partisan elections before the general election. Because of the passage of the measure, all candidates appeared on the same ballot in the special election.

Ranked Choice Voting allows voters to rank candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a candidate receives a majority of first preference votes, that person is declared the winner of the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated. After the candidate with the lowest number of first-preference votes is eliminated, the voters’ second-preference choices are evaluated and a recount is instituted to determine whether the candidate in the race received a majority of votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of votes.

The seat representing Alaska’s largest congressional district became vacant after Young, who held the seat for 49 years after winning a special election in 1973, died earlier this year.

Sarah Palin, Nick Begich, Mary Peltola Run for General Election to Represent Alaska Congressional District

A first-of-four primary election for the seat was held on June 11, which ended with Palin, Republican Nick Begich, Peltola and independent Al Gross moving to a special election.

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon and commercial fisherman, withdrew from the race on June 20. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that Republican fifth-place finisher Tara Sweeney cannot go to a special general election in Gross’s absence.

There are 22 nonpartisan or undeclared candidates on the special primary election ballot, 16 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians, one American Independent Party member, and one Alaskan Independence Party member.

In the special election primary, Palin received 27% of the vote, Begich received 19%, Gross received 13%, and Peltola received 10%.

Palin received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Bezic received endorsements from North Pole Mayor Michael Welch, several state House and Senate members, and special election primary candidate John Coghill and Peltola received endorsements from special election primary candidates Gross, Santa Claus, Christopher. Constant, Mike Milligan and Emil Noti.

A special general election was also held to coincide with the primary election for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on August 17, with three candidates on the special general election ballot advancing to the November general election, where they would face challengers. A full two-year term in the House lasts. A fourth candidate for the November general election is yet to be announced.

In the primary election, Peltola received 36.8% of the vote, Palin received 30.2% of the vote, and Bezic received 26.2% of the vote.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.