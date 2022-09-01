Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin to win US House special election in Alaska

Toggle caption Mark Thiessen/AP

Mark Thiessen/AP

Democrat Mary Peltola will represent Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, after winning a special election determined by ranked-choice voting tables on Wednesday. She will be the first Alaska Native in Congress.

In the final round of counting, Peltola, a former state lawmaker, edged former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin by 3 percentage points, 51.5% to 48.5%.

After initial voting, the candidates finished as follows:

Peltola’s victory ruled out an immediate return to the national political scene for the controversial Palin, an ally of former President Donald Trump.

Alaska’s special election was held earlier this month but it took until Wednesday to tabulate all the mail-in votes and calculate the winner with the state’s new votes. Ranked-choice voting system.

Republican Nick Begich III came in third in the election, so voters who had him as their first choice (or who wrote in a second candidate) had their ballots reallocated to their second choice candidate.

Rep. who died earlier this year at age 88. This was a special election to replace Don Young. Peltola will serve out her term, and then she, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for another two-year term.

Peltola and Palin served together in the State House, when Peltola was a legislator and Palin was governor.

Although Palin had harsh words for her fellow Republican Begich, she avoided attacking Peltola during the campaign, referring to her as a sweetheart. Peltola didn’t make Palin bad either, telling NPR, “In the region I come from, there’s a big premium on being respectful, not using inflammatory language or a harsh tone.”



Toggle caption Getty Images via Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Getty Images via Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

With a report by Liz Raskin of Alaska Public Media.