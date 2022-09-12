New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs again declined Sunday an invitation to debate Republican challenger Cary Lake ahead of the November election.

Hobbs, the current secretary of state, has proposed a town hall-style event where each candidate is questioned separately. Last week, Hobbs and Lake participated in a similar event at a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

But the Democrat refused to debate Lake even after the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the state commission that oversees and conducts the debates, denied Hobbs’ request last week to hold separate town hall forums.

“Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake — whose entire campaign platform has caused enormous confusion and made Arizona a national laughing stock — only leads to constant interruptions, pointless distractions and childish name-calling,” Hobbs campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement.

“Arizonans deserve better than Carey Lake, and that’s why we believe Katie Hobbs will be elected as our next governor,” the statement continued. “We must respectfully decline the invitation.”

The commission said on Thursday that it has given a week’s time to the candidates to agree to minor changes regarding the debate to be held on October 12. Hobbs’ campaign announcement indicated that the debate was unlikely.

The Hobbs campaign is concerned that the debate with Lake could be a repeat of the Republican primary debate when the GOP nominee now embraces former President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Former TV news anchor Lake also suggested that Democrats will cheat in the 2022 election.

Hobbs’ campaign statement referring to a potentially chaotic debate with Lake was a foreshadowing of the GOP primary debate, in which the four candidates repeatedly talked and interrupted each other.

Hobbs also skipped a debate with his Democratic primary opponent, Marco Lopez, instead participating in a solo interview.

The Republican said she had already agreed to the terms of the debate.

“It is becoming clearer day by day [sic] Hobbs’ strategy was to run out the clock on the people of Arizona by hiding this entire campaign from me, the press and the voters,” Lake said in a statement Thursday. “Fortunately, the Clean Elections Commission refused. Play her game and the town hall rejects her proposal for a safe space.”

Lake said Hobbs would be welcome to join him for the Oct. 12 debate if he “grows his back” between now and then.

The Arizona governor’s race is predicted to be a toss-up.