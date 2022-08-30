New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Additional Republicans are throwing their support behind Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, as he tries to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the November gubernatorial election.

According to Shapiro’s campaign, a group of seven Republicans who endorsed Shapiro this week included former Bush-era Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff, Delaware County Council Chair and former Pennsylvania State Representative. Mario Chivera, former Bucks County District Attorney David Heckler, former Pennsylvania State Rep. Raymond Blunt Jr., former Pennsylvania State Rep. Jim Kelly, former state representative from Beverly Ma. , and former Pennsylvania state representative. J. Scott Chadwick.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Shapiro, the Keystone State’s current attorney general, said, “We are proud to have the endorsement of these Republican leaders who are putting our commonwealth ahead of partisan politics to come together and move Pennsylvania forward.”

“From lowering taxes and getting our economy moving again, to improving our schools and keeping our communities safe, I know we can work together for Pennsylvania,” he said. “I have always worked to bring Republicans and Democrats together — and I will continue to do so in this campaign and as governor.”

Citing Mastriano’s embrace of “dangerous extremism,” Chertoff, who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2005 to 2009, said he was “proud” to support Shapiro in the election.

“I have dedicated my career in public service to protecting the law and the Constitution. Right now, we all have a responsibility to support candidates of any party who will protect our democracy,” Chertoff said in a statement.

“Although I’m a longtime Republican, I’m deeply troubled by Doug Mastriano’s embrace of dangerous extremism,” Chertoff added. “On the other hand, Josh Shapiro is a staunch defender of our democratic institutions and will lead Pennsylvania with dignity and integrity. I am proud to support his campaign for governor.”

The second wave of GOP support for Shapiro, who previously served as a Montgomery County commissioner from 2011 to 2017 and a state representative from 2005 to 2011, comes more than a month after nine Republicans in the state announced their support for his gubernatorial campaign. .

An initial group of Republicans who endorsed Shapiro last month included former House Reps. Charlie Dent and Jim Greenwood, former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman, former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien, and former Pennsylvania state Rep. Dave Steele. Pennsylvania State Representative Lita Cohen, former Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Robert Jubelirer, Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Morgan Boyd and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.

The newly announced endorsements follow a report from Reuters last week that Mastriano, a retired Army colonel backed by former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, posed for a photo of Army War College faculty in Confederate uniform in 2014. .

There was no immediate response to Fox News about the endorsements from Mastriano’s campaign.