Rep. via Fox News Digital. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a lobbyist-owned condo in Lansing, Michigan, as one of her campaign donors moved to run for re-election. A new congressional district.

Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, decided to move to Lansing from his family farm in northern Oakland County outside Detroit, a year after new congressional maps were drawn in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District. Census 2020.

“From my perspective, if the district moves and is a Lansing-based district, and it’s the most natural district for me, I’ll live in the Lansing area and run in the Lansing district,” Slatkin told Ingham County Democrats at their party organization’s monthly meeting in September 2021.

According to Michigan voter registration data, Slotkin updated her voting address in May of this year to reflect a home address in Lansing currently owned by Jerry Hollister, an executive at NeoWave Inc., a Lansing-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company. in federal funds.

Slatkin’s campaign has denied that her congressional office advocated for or was involved in any way with the NeoWave contracts and said she pays fair market rent for her Lansing home.

However, Hollister serves as the company’s chief operating officer and director of government relations, where his responsibilities include “continuing to develop Congress.[s]According to his LinkedIn profile, ionic relationships, local community relationships and media relationships are important to continued growth.

He also claims an additional role as principal consultant at BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting LLC, another Michigan-based technology consulting company that assists organizations with grant proposals for government funding.

Voter registration data also shows Hollister, his wife Kathleen and son Jonathan are all registered to vote at Slatkin’s new address starting in 2020, the same year the family bought the home.

According to Federal Election Commission data Accessed September 9, Hollister has been a frequent donor to Slatkin’s campaign since his first run for Congress in 2018.

Additionally, Received the NeoWave Award According to data from USAspending.gov, nearly $30 million in federal funding has been received since January 2019, more money in 2019 and 2022 than in any other previous year since Slatkin first took office.

Slotkin’s new home is the business address of J. Hollister LLC, a Hollister-owned consulting firm that does government contracting and procurement, as well as operations management work.

Fox News Digital reached out to Slatkin’s campaign for comment and received a response from campaign spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel, who accused Slatkin’s Republican opponent, Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett of “attempts to distort the facts.”

“Congresswoman Slatkin pays market rate rent for her home in Lansing, like millions of renters in Michigan, and previous attempts to distort the facts have failed with other outlets for that reason,” Mukomel said.

“This is nothing more than a weak campaign by Tom Barrett to distract from his five votes to block thousands of jobs at the new GM plant in his own backyard, his opposition to the bipartisan CHIPS Act, and his failed attempt to cover up his dangerous. position to ban all abortions in Michigan, even in cases of rape or obscenity. ,” she added.

A source close to Slotkin’s campaign said NeoWave has been receiving federal funding since 2007, more than a decade before Slotkin took office, and that none of the funding they received after she took office was to advocate for, work for or be related to Slotkin. Or her crew.

Republican Representative in 2020. The source pointed to other people employed by NeoWave, including Hollister, who contributed to John Moolenaar’s re-election campaign, highlighting that donations from company employees were bipartisan.

The source also provided a copy of the lease Slotkin signed to rent the Hollister property, which shows she pays monthly rent and expires in November of this year. The source added that Slotkin plans to buy a home in the Lansing area after the lease expires, and the housing market has made it challenging to buy at the beginning of the year.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Hollister for comment but did not receive a response.

Slotkin faces a tough challenge from Barrett, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and completed deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan, in a race rated a “toss up” by the Fox News Power Rankings.