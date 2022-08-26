New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democrat, who is running for re-election in one of the most favorable seats for Republicans in this year’s midterm elections, told a reporter earlier this week that he favors hiring 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents as part of his plan. The party’s massive social spending and taxation law, known as the De-Inflation Act.

The bill, which was signed into law by President Biden earlier this month, would give the IRS an $80 billion boost over 10 years, with more than half of the funds intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion through recruitment. A huge amount of agents that will more than double the current size of the agency.

In an interview with InMaricopa on Tuesday, Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., said the cost of hiring thousands of new agents could be offset by tax revenue, arguing that the move would increase auditing of Americans and help reduce the budget deficit.

O’Halleran’s claims come despite the huge sums of money earmarked for hiring such a large number of new agents, and analysts say the move is likely to end eventually. Targeted at middle and low income Americans Majority with additional audits.

About 20 minutes into the interview, the reporter asked O’Halleran if additional agents would target corporations, “high-end individuals” or “more than that” with their audits.

“High-end individuals and corporate,” O’Halleran said, adding that it will take time to hire many agents because of the “difficult” job market.

“People look at this and say, well, how come that many? Well, look at how many people a corporation uses to put its tax structure together and how many lawyers and how much court time it takes,” he added.

After noting that the move would actually reduce the deficit because of the extra tax revenue the government would collect, O’Halleran said the focus was more on funding. Getting the IRSAccording to him, the right amount of staff to do its job.

“But the main issue is 87,000 people — when you have an agency that’s been understaffed for the last decade and a half, it’s important that we have revenue streams to be able to address that. We don’t. We want to tax people more, but we have to invest in America, and if we don’t invest in America, it’s too much for us.” It will cost more,” he added.

According to an analysis Released by House Republicans before the bill’s passage, the burden of audits would affect Americans making less than $75,000 a year, who would be subject to 710,863, or 60%, of the additional audits from additional IRS agents.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Thomas Catenacki contributed to this report.