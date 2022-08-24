type here...
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in race for Florida governor
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in race for Florida governor

Charlie Crist, Democratic congressman and Florida gubernatorial candidate, speaks before the primary vote on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images


Charlie Crist, Democratic congressman and Florida gubernatorial candidate, speaks before the primary vote on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Florida. Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the Florida gubernatorial primary and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to the Associated Press.

Christ was Florida’s Republican governor over a decade ago and is now a Democrat in the US House of Representatives.

The gubernatorial primaries revealed a split in the state’s Democratic Party. Christa’s challenger, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, criticized him for being governor and for changing his stance on issues such as abortion and criminal justice.

Krist outplayed Freed and ran as a moderate, calling himself the person most likely to defeat DeSantis in November. He tried to woo unaffiliated voters and disgruntled Republicans, and won the support of leading Democratic groups such as the state teachers’ union.

When it comes to winning elections, Krist has a mixed record. He left the Republican Party in 2010 to run for the US Senate as Marco Rubio’s independent candidate. He ran again for governor as a Democrat in 2014, but lost by about a percentage point to Republican Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. Senator.

Now that the dust has settled in the Democratic primary, Krist will face DeSantis in November.

The powerful governor is rumored to be considering running for president in 2024. He has raised his national profile and has over $100 million in the bank. DeSantis has become known for his education battles, including how teachers speak to students about race, history, and LGBTQ. He has put forward new laws that restrict conversations about these topics in public school classrooms and even in businesses.

If he wins in November, Christ will have to influence some of Florida’s nearly 4 million independent voters. Registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in the state, but races across the state have often been close. DeSantis himself won by about one percentage point in 2018.

