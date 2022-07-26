New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association took aim at Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a new ad over her “disastrous” state budget plan, saying it would make the state “less safe” and “put fewer police on the street.”

The ad, titled “Lead,” is backed by a seven-figure buyout paid for by Put Michigan First, a Democratic group working to promote incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“You want to lead Michigan? You have to keep people safe,” the narrator states in the clip. “Tudor Dixon’s dangerous budget plan could cut up to $500 million from state police across Michigan, threatening funding for thousands of law enforcement jobs.”

The statement also included comments from 2017 from the Michigan Association of Police Organizations, which said a plan like Tudor’s “would have a devastating impact on police department budgets at the state and local levels” and would “cripple” law enforcement in Michigan.

“Tudor Dixon’s destructive plan will have fewer police on the street, making Michigan less safe,” said the narrator in the Democratic-sponsored ad.

“We are holding Michigan Republicans accountable for their harmful policies that are making life worse for families in Michigan,” said Put Michigan First spokesperson Sam Newton. “Tudor Dixon’s plan could cut state police by up to $500 million. It’s critical that Michigan families know how Dixon’s agenda will make Michigan more dangerous.”

Endorsed by the Police Officers Association of Michigan, Dixon has repeatedly pitched himself as a pro-police and anti-crime candidate in the race, pledging to make the state’s communities safer.

Dixon has received support from several organizations and power players in Michigan. Notably, PACs funded in part by the family of former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos raised nearly $2.6 million to boost her campaign.

Michigan’s primary election will be held on August 2.