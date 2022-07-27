type here...
Democrat Alex Lasry has dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race

Madison, Wis. (AP) – Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary to choose who will run against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, his campaign spokesman said. .

Lasry’s departure left Lt. Gov. Mandela Burns as the top Democratic candidate in a hotly contested primary. This is expected to be one of the tightest Senate races of the year. The race is in Wisconsin, a battleground state that Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by an almost equal margin. In 2020, a 50-50 split could determine which party has majority control of the Senate.

Barnes leads in public polls, all of which showed a close rivalry between him and Lasry. This week, the Burns campaign released an internal poll showing Burns leading Lasry by 14 points.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other lesser-known candidates are in the running. On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes. His campaign spokesman, Thad Nation, said Lasry would support Burns.

Lasry, 35, had already spent more than $12.3 million of his own money on the race. His planned departure was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

    Lasry was born in New York City and moved to Milwaukee in 2014 after his billionaire father was part of the team that bought the NBA's Bucks. Lasry served as the team's executive vice president and talked about his relationship with the 2021 championship Bucks.Often referencing their title run and hiring union workers to build the stadium where the team plays.

    Lasry plans to announce his decision to drop out of the race Wednesday afternoon outside the Firserve Forum, where the Bucs play.

    Although Lasry and Nelson will end their campaigns this week, both of their names will be on the primary ballot. Absentee voting in the state began on Tuesday.

