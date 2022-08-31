New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings tried to convince voters not to think too much about inflation during a recent speech, saying constitutional issues like abortion are more important.

In a virtual program hosted by the Florida Democratic Party’s Jewish Caucus, Demigs was asked what the “number one issue” she wants to focus on is. Although inflation was not at the top of her list, she began her answer by mentioning it.

“Give me a little bit of time to answer your question, because what we’re seeing with inflation, what we’re seeing with the prices of goods and services, the gas at the pumps — of course, people are feeling it. Every day. But let’s get this out of the way here,” said Demings, who in November said the current Will face Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Senate hopeful and current House member pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act, studies and far-left Sen. Although Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also said, “It will help tremendously with some of those issues.” Inflation doesn’t do much to solve the problem.

Democrats have made abortion central to the mediation message, but most won’t explain their own position.

Putting the issue of inflation aside, Demings answered the question, citing the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying her big focus was the “threat to constitutional rights.” The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reversed the court’s previous position that abortion was a constitutional right.

“This former police chief, I see the biggest threat facing our country right now as a threat to constitutional rights. And with that comes this effort to divide us, not unite us, when we look at, for example, Roe v. 49 years ago, and then to overturn that ruling, See attempts to take away a woman’s constitutional right to choose, her constitutional right to privacy.

GOP candidate Cory Mills, seeking an open Florida House seat, says inflation is hurting his community

For those who say they are not concerned about abortion, Demings says they should be.

“Don’t do that,” she said. “Any form of discrimination, we have to call it out. We will never tolerate it. Because it may be on someone else’s street today, but discrimination here is OK, believe me, it will continue. Tomorrow is your street.” Demings pointed to Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which he supported reviewing other cases recognizing rights not enshrined in the Constitution, such as same-sex marriage, the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts. , and the right of married couples to access contraceptives.

Fox News reached out to Deming’s campaign to ask why she framed her answer the way she did, but they did not respond in time for publication.

A Fox News poll released earlier this month found inflation remains voters’ number one issue, with 41% citing it as the most important to their vote. Abortion came in second, with 14% saying it was their top concern.