Democratic candidate Val Demings leads GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida’s tight US Senate race, according to a new poll, but Nikki Fried is leading more than rivals as the candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterm elections, according to a new poll.

The University of North Florida released the results of a survey Tuesday that revealed Florida voters’ choices for the state’s gubernatorial and Senate primary races, while also looking ahead to November.

Demings, a former police chief in Orlando and current congresswoman, was leading in the Aug. 23 Democratic Senate primary with 80% support. Candidates Candace Daniel and Robert Willis trailed with less than 5% of the vote.

When Florida voters were asked about the November midterm Senate race, Demings topped Rubio with 48% support to Rubio’s 44%.

Rubio campaign spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory responded to the poll in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“It’s Florida, and we’ve always said it’s tough competition,” Gregory said. “It’s a choice between Marco’s proven record of results and Val Demings, who voted 100% of the time for Pelosi’s failed agenda. Given that choice, we’re more than confident we’ll win.”

“The more Florida voters know about Chief Demings, the more they like her,” Demings spokesman Christian Slater told Fox News Digital in a statement. “That’s why we’re laser-focused on aggressively introducing her to every corner of the state and getting our message to every community. And our grassroots fundraising makes that possible. While Marco Rubio is desperately begging for donations on Fox News, Chief Demings is building a career politician who doesn’t show up for work. Promoted by supporters willing to defeat.”

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, the poll found that 47% of Florida’s Democratic voters would choose Nikki Fried in the primary, while 43% favored Charlie Crist. The winner of the primary will face DeSantis in the general election in November.

“Fried appears to have reversed the eight-point lead Crist had when we asked registered Democrats about vote choice in February,” said University of North Florida political science Dr. Michael Binder. “The overturning of Roe v. Wade has the potential to change the shape of this race and especially energize women, who are nearly 20 points more likely to vote for her.”

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, removing legal precedent that recognized the right to abortion and giving states the ability to impose restrictions on the procedure. Despite facing backlash from a Florida judge who tried to block the new law, DeSantis pushed for a 15-week abortion ban in the state.

Governor DeSantis polled ahead of his midterm rivals, with 50% saying they would have their vote against both Fried and Crist, who received nearly 40% support from likely voters. Although DeSantis is leading the race, his numbers are down 20 percentage points from the university’s February poll.

DeSantis beat Trump 47-45 over former President Trump in a hypothetical 2024 race among Florida’s Republican electorate. President Biden has a 38% approval rating from Floridians.

According to the poll, 40% of respondents said the cost of living was the most important issue in the state after inflation hit a 40-year high in the United States in July.

The University of North Florida Pol It was conducted from August 8-12 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.