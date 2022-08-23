New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida’s primary election is Tuesday, but Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla. By the sounds of it, one might think it’s already general election season.

Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department special counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo de la Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. .

“My opponent believes in abortion bans with no exceptions even for rape, obscenity and sexual assault. That’s why Marco Rubio must go,” Demings tweeted the night before the primary. “It’s time.”

Throughout his campaign, Demings looked forward to a matchup with November and Rubio, who would automatically compete in the general election because the GOP primary was canceled.

Democrat showdowns, progressive challenges headline primaries as voters head to the polls in Florida, New York

Rubio also assumed he would face Demings and addressed his opponent on Fox News Tuesday morning.

“I’m very excited about this race. Elections are best when there’s a clear choice between two candidates, and the choice may not be clear,” Rubio said. “Val Demings is the hand-picked candidate of Pelosi and Schumer, she votes 100% with Pelosi. Every time. She’s been in Congress now for six years and has never done anything important. Nothing. She’s never actually passed a bill, I don’t believe.”

Rubio contrasts this with his own record of passing bills that include Democratic leadership.

“I’m the one who passed the Burn Pitt Act, I’m the one who passed reforms to the VA, I’m the one who passed the child tax credit, I’m the one who created and passed Paycheck Protection,” he said.

Rubio rips Democrats for ‘Marxist fallacies’, says voters are fleeing red states because of ‘common sense’ policies

Demings, meanwhile, has been out-fundraising and outspending Rubio in what has been a very close race.

Both candidates are trying to paint the other as politicized people who don’t care about the average Florida voter. Demings tweeted earlier this month that Rubio is a “career politician and weak leader.”

Meanwhile, Rubio labeled Demings as trying to be a “darling of the left” — who he noted is “rapidly losing all touch with reality” in a Tuesday opinion piece for The Federalist.

Demings is also trying to take the weapon from Republicans when it comes to law enforcement. Viewed more favorably by the GOP in general by those who strongly support the police, Demings touted her background as the first female chief of the Orlando Police Department.

Rubio, however, noted that Demings “turned her back on police officers” when she joined Congress. Despite Demings’ history in law enforcement, the Republican noted that he received endorsements from 57 of the state’s 66 elected sheriffs, the Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

If Demings makes it past Tuesday’s primary, as both she and Rubio expect, the battle between the two will continue to heat up. With the Senate currently split 50-50 and Republicans hoping to regain control, the Florida race could prove pivotal in deciding the balance of power in Washington.