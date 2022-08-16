New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Demi Moore While enjoying a sun drenched yacht cruise in a hot pink string bikini.

On Monday, the 59-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing on the deck of a boat and posing in a skimpy two-piece.

“Soaking in the summer,” the “Ghost” star captioned the snap, which was taken against a scenic backdrop of multi-colored cliffs and ocean waves.

Moore’s svelte physique was on full display in a bikini paired with a bright orange button-down shirt. The New Mexico-native shielded her eyes from the sun with black aviator shades and wore her long brunette hair down.

The mother-of-three’s post quickly received appreciative comments from her family, friends and fans.

“And it looks good on you!” Emma Heming, 44, the wife of Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis, wrote with emojis of fire and a smiley face with heart eyes.

“You’re such a hottie mama, my god,” gushed the actress’ daughter Rumer, 33.

“Enjoy!!!” Moore’s “Now and Then” costar wrote Rita Wilson65, model Maye Musk, 74, left two pink heart emojis.

While Moore’s pink bikini was by celebrity-favorite brand Eres, the “Inside Out” author sported two pieces from Andy’s swimwear collection in a photo posted to Instagram last Tuesday.

In the picture, Moore wears a black crochet bikini top as she sleeps in bed with her long-haired Chihuahua, Pilaf, curled up on her chest.

“Meet Pilaf’s Favorite Suit — The Tropez in Crochet,” the actress captioned the snap.

In July, Moore debuted the Demi Moore x Andy collection, which she created in partnership with the swimwear brand’s vice president of brand and design, Michelle Kopelman.

The actress was an early investor and longtime supporter of Andy, but the new collection is her first creative collaboration with the brand.

In an interview with People magazine, Moore said, “For me, a big part of what’s inspiring about this Andy collection is thinking about things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their stomach or any other part of their body.”

She added, “They don’t want to be seen as motherly or sexy or desirable. That’s really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less as we get older.”

Moore, who told the outlet that she has “400 to 500” swimsuits, explained that she was inspired. vintage Styles when designing a line.

“Over the last few years I’ve started thinking about suits without any fabric and I’ve loved some of these vintage suits and the images that come with them and how much elegance and glamor they bring to me. How you can be sexy and powerful and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin,” says the star. Said.

She continued, “The work that went into the vintage suits was extraordinary. And some of the swimwear you really wouldn’t believe. So the idea was: How do we dress a woman in something that makes us feel good and playful and sexy while also creating security and confidence and still having style? That’s our goal.”

Moore also fronted the collection’s campaign, which was shot on the French Riviera. She told PEOPLE that she was initially apprehensive about the shoot, but hopes it will inspire other women.

“I probably fit into the category of not being very confident about my body. And I want to do that part too [swimwear] “Shoot, anyway, it’s very vulnerable,” she admits.

“I’ve been very supportive and encouraging — even when dealing with my own body dysmorphia. … I really hope it gives women confidence.”

In July 2021, Moore, along with her daughters Rumor, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, teamed up with Andy for their swimwear campaign.

In a press release for the Together campaign, she said, “In the past year, the connection has become more critical than ever. I’ve been a supporter of Andy’s since the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, the time is right to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and unity.”

She continued, “Especially sharing with my daughters! It’s so important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others take the opportunities to create meaningful relationships in their lives and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”

The actress told PEOPLE that she also sought her daughters’ advice while designing her capsule collection.

“They brought such inspiration and a different perspective to me than my own. Especially with bikini bottoms,”GI Jane” Starr said.

“I prefer a very ’70s cut — I like to wear my bottoms very low cut, and all my daughters like a very high cut, ’90s. And I wanted to make sure of that. That’s not my preference, I didn’t rule it out. We tried to create a bottom that could be worn both ways.”