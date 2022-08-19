New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Demi Lovato She suffered “survivor’s guilt” after an overdose in 2018.

The 29-year-old singer opened up about her upcoming apology Album “Holy FVCK” In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Lovato, who recently added back her/her pronouns, overdosed in 2018. After the fatal moment, the former Disney star woke up in the intensive care unit with an extensive recovery process ahead of her. Lovato suffered “three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure” and was initially legally blind.

Although alive, she feels guilty about surviving when she thinks about friends, including Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in 2019.

“I’ve made friends of all ages. I’ve lost friends — I’ve lost friends my age and they’ve hurt so deeply because we’ve been in the trenches together,” she told Lowe.

“You mentioned it in ‘Dead Friends.'” It’s a song about survivor’s guilt at the end,” interjects Lowe.

“I had a lot of survivor’s guilt after my overdose,” Lovato continued. “Because, you know, right after Mac Miller died, and it put everything into perspective for me, that’s how you could be. That’s almost how you and … are going to live your life now.”

“It affected me a lot.”

When Lovato Got out of rehabShe embarks on a journey to heal her personal trauma and rebuild her relationship with her family and friends.

“Over time, trust comes,” she told Lowe on rebuilding relationships. “I’ve never come out of therapy, I mean, the first time, expecting people to trust me right away. It’s a learning experience, okay, people have to learn to trust you again. They’re the only way. You don’t just talk, you prove yourself by taking steps towards your recovery. It can be done.”

Lovato sought her out Fight addiction and a rehabilitative experience while writing her eighth studio album, “Holy FVCK.” The pop star released the single “29” earlier this week ahead of the full album release on August 19.

“Everything I write comes from personal experiences, and I had a tough time last year,” she explained to Lowe. “And I went back to therapy, and when I came out, I was dealing with all this trauma that I hadn’t dealt with or that I’d started dealing with in therapy. And then when I came out, I was like, ‘It’s okay to be angry and feel them.’

“So when I was making the album, the first week, I was really angry, and I think that showed in a lot of the songs, ‘Freak,’ ‘Heaven,’ ‘Eat Me.’

As she went through the process, she began to explore her “sexuality” with her music.

“Finally, you’ve got love songs,” she says.