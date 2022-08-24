New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Demi Lovato Gets heartbreakingly personal in a new podcast.

The singer revealed that she started abusing opiates at the age of 13.

In a new episode of “Call her father” While promoting her latest album, “Holy Fwick,” Lovato revealed that she had an accident and was prescribed medication afterward.

She recalls, “I first started experimenting when I was 12. I was in a car accident — or 13 — I was in a car accident, and they prescribed me opiates. And my mom didn’t think she should take opiates away from her 13-year-old daughter.”

At the time of the accident, she said, “I was already drinking, I was already harassed – looking for an escape, and my mother saw how many pills disappeared and how fast they appeared, she took them and locked them.”

Lovato also noted that she was single the first time she drank alcohol and how that “should have been a major red flag.”

“Complicated” singer sought treatment For various struggles, Bala exposed the gruesome reality and pressures of being a child actor.

Growing up with mental illness, Lovato has openly discussed her father’s reported schizophrenia and mother’s reported eating disorder, which the singer and actress struggled with from a young age.

Growing up, Lovato also recalls having a strange interest in death. She shared, “When my depression started at age 7, it was like this obsession with death … I got into therapy and guidance counseling at school when I was 7.”

Lovato revealed that her previous team severely limited access to food, which only exacerbated the singer’s known eating disorder. In 2018, she Almost died after an overdose.

In the podcast, she pointed to previous management, led primarily by one man, as the reason she lost her temper. She said, “I like blowing everything up with drugs and alcohol because they always say, ‘If you use, we’re out.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s time to get out. Bye.'”

Lovato is currently managed by Scooter Braun. Her previous manager was Phil McIntyre.