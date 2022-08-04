New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Demi Lovato She’s shading her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” fans speculated.

The song, part of her new “Holy Fwick” album, opens with the lines, “Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five-year-old bleeders/ Student and teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f—.” The consent of -k?/numbers doesn’t tell you, but that doesn’t stop you.”

The 29-year-old singer met the “That ’70s Show” star when she was 17 and he was 29.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29,” she said in her 2017 documentary “Simply Complicated.” “I met him on January 11, 2010, during a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms,” ​​she said.

The only reason she agreed to do the PSA was because it was at his house and she thought he was “really cute.”

“I met him and the first time I saw him, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this guy’ and ‘I have to have him,'” she said. . “But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we started dating.”

The song’s chorus continues: “Finally 29/ Funny, that’s when you were/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/

But is it yours or mine?/ 17, 29.”

The couple dated from 2010 to 2016.

A TikTok video by @demi_artistry showing pictures of the former couple on the song went viral, with fans leaving their thoughts on the track’s message.

“When we get older we realize something is wrong with us,” wrote one commenter, while another wrote, “Who cares if she wants to start a relationship? It’s his job to say no to adults.”

Third, “He also messed around with Lindsay Lohan. Can’t convince me otherwise,” Valderrama wrote, referring to his short-lived engagement to the “Parent Trap” actress in 2004 when he was 18.

Another person supported the actor. “So now she’s going to drag his name through the mud for a comeback? I remember reading articles about how supportive he was of her for ages.”

Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar in Valderrama in 2020, “I’m very happy for him and I want nothing but the best for him, but we’re not in each other’s lives, we haven’t talked in a long time. But I feel like I need to because I have to learn to be okay on my own. You know at that young age When you start a relationship with someone and then spend six years with someone, you never really learn about yourself.”

Valderrama is now engaged to model Amanda Pacheco, 30. The couple shares an infant daughter, Nakano, together.

Lovato was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich, 31, in 2020.