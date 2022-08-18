Demi Lovato Debuts New Song ’29’

(CNN) Released by Demi Lovato her The latest single, “29,” and the song is speculated to be about the age difference she has with him ex boyfriendWilmer Valderrama.

The actor was 29 when he started dating Lovato, who was 17 at the time.

In an interview with Apple Music, Lovato explained the lyrics, “The song says it all.”

“When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation and I just realized I’m 29 now, and it puts everything into perspective. It puts everything into perspective,” Lovato said. “And I’m very careful to answer those questions because I think the song says it all. I don’t need to say much, to be honest, turning 29 was a huge eye-opener for me. And then, going into treatment and realizing that I I was transformed, I was freed from the emotions expressed in this song.”

These lyrics include: “Twenty-nine at last / Funny, like you were then / Thought that teenage dream was just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine.”

