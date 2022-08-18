type here...
Entertainment Demi Lovato Debuts New Song '29'
Entertainment

Demi Lovato Debuts New Song ’29’

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Released by Demi Lovato her The latest single, “29,” and the song is speculated to be about the age difference she has with him ex boyfriendWilmer Valderrama.

The actor was 29 when he started dating Lovato, who was 17 at the time.
In an interview with Apple Music, Lovato explained the lyrics, “The song says it all.”
    “When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation and I just realized I’m 29 now, and it puts everything into perspective. It puts everything into perspective,” Lovato said. “And I’m very careful to answer those questions because I think the song says it all. I don’t need to say much, to be honest, turning 29 was a huge eye-opener for me. And then, going into treatment and realizing that I I was transformed, I was freed from the emotions expressed in this song.”
      These lyrics include: “Twenty-nine at last / Funny, like you were then / Thought that teenage dream was just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine.”
      Read on
      The song apparently refers to Valderrama (now 42) and his wife, Amanda Pacheco, who is 30 years old.
      Lovato sings, “I see you’re quite a collector / Yeah, you’re twelve years her older / Maybe it doesn’t matter anymore / But I know better.”
          In the interview, Lovato added that there was a lot of “concern” about releasing the song.
          I just said, ‘I have to go for it. I have to own my truth,” she said.

          Previous articleTennessee man accused of killing wife Krist Chen in Fiji pleads guilty to murder before getting lawyer: report
          Next articleFor the first time in 75 years, the world’s smallest sea turtle nests in Louisiana.

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after settling personal conduct case with NFL

          The NFL and Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement.Rather than wait for former New Jersey Attorney General Peter...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump Org for decades, pleaded guilty to felony charges.

          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Patrick Swayze would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday

          (CNN)Patrick Swayze will be Would have turned 70 on Thursday if not for pancreatic...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Salman Rushdie attack suspect Hadi Matar has been indicted by a grand jury

          off Video Iranian writer Salman Rushdie removed from ventilator, expected to survive...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News