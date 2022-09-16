New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Husband of Senator Maggie Hassan, DN.H. Now in a tight race to retain his seat, an independent organization says he played a role in the mishandling of a sex-abuse scandal at an elite secondary school in New Hampshire. investigation

Tom Hassan failed to properly handle allegations of misconduct at Phillips Exeter Academy (PEA) while serving in leadership roles at the elite boarding and day school in Exeter, New Hampshire, independent law firm Holland & Knight concluded in a report published in August 2018. The investigation said school leadership failed to establish an effective protocol for students, faculty and employees to make complaints.

Hassan served as PEA Assistant Principal from 2001-2008 and as Principal from 2008-2014. Throughout his tenure as principal, his administration’s response to complaints of staff misconduct was “ineffective” and “incomplete,” the report said.

“What this lack of protocol reflects is that some people who have experienced various forms of sexual abuse at various points are unable to get help or, when they do seek help, are not treated consistently or fairly,” the Holland & Knight report said.

“Stemming from these systemic deficiencies is a pattern of PEA failing to respond, investigate and communicate internally in an effective and appropriate manner regarding reported misconduct and, in some circumstances, failing to report misconduct to appropriate authorities,” it continued.

In one case, Hassan forced PEA history professor Richard Schubart to resign from his position after he admitted to having sex with a student in 2011. However, Hasan allowed him to retain “emeritus status”, attend school functions and participate in student life.

It wasn’t until 2015, after Hassan retired and Schubart admitted to a second relationship with a student, that PEA officially cut ties with Schubart. Holland & Knight’s investigation concluded that Schubart had sexual relations with four former students and gifted a fifth student with unsolicited and inappropriate underwear.

However, after being forced to retire from PEA in 2011, Schubart and his wife, Sen. Hasan was appointed to leadership committees during the 2012 gubernatorial campaign. In March 2012, months after admitting to having sex with a student, Schubart was fired. The Rockingham County Steering Committee of Hasan’s campaign, the Washington Free Beacon reported in 2016.

Schubart’s wife was appointed to the Women for Maggie steering committee in July 2012.

According to WMUR-TV, in his first bid for the Senate in 2016, Sen. Hassan told reporters, “My husband and I both try to maintain the privacy our positions require, even when talking to each other. But I realized something was wrong when Mr. Schubart abruptly left campus.”

“And I should have worked more proactively to review my public supporter and steering committee lists and remove him from it,” she added. “And I apologize for that.”

Additionally, Schubart’s behavior and forced resignation were never reported to the Association of Boarding Schools before Tom Hassan presented the teacher with a prestigious teaching award in 2013. As a result, the group’s board voted to censure Hassan in 2016, The Portsmouth Herald reported.

“Senator Hassan’s opponents attempted the same misguided attacks on her family in 2016,” Hassan campaign spokesman Kevin Donohoe said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Six years later, they’re trying to bring back these desperate attacks to distract from the extremism of Don Bolduc.”

“It didn’t work in 2016 and will fail again this year.”

Sen Hassan faces Republican candidate Dan Bolduc in the November midterm elections. The Cook Political Report rated it a “lean D” race.

Overall, Holland & Knight’s investigation revealed that several faculty members who worked at PEA during Tom Hassan’s tenure as principal were accused of sexual misconduct or assault.

At least three of the teachers have decades-long records of abuse, but while the schools have two separate files — one with human resources and one with the principal’s office — PEA administrators have an “incomplete view” of the alleged history.

“Through this process, Holland & Knight was assigned and 28 investigations were completed,” the report said. “The first of these matters was assigned to Holland & Knight in April 2016 and the last in January 2018.”

“Of those 28 cases, 26 reported misconduct of a sexual nature by a PEA faculty or staff member toward a PEA student at various points from the 1950s to 2010.”