A pro-Democrat super PAC hopes to shame young voters into going to the polls this November, so that if they don’t vote, everyone will know.

Priorities USA currently uses ads running on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as YouTube and streaming music services. Axios reports that they are using a technique they refer to as “social pressure” to increase voter turnout.

“Who you vote for is a secret. But whether you vote or not is public,” says one statement. “So keep making your community proud this November.”

Another ad shows a stick figure named Bob, using it as an example of someone who fails to maintain up-to-date registration.

“This is Bob,” it said. “Bob likes to post that he’s voting in 2020…but we know he’s expired. Don’t be like Bob.”

Priorities USA Executive Director Aneesa McMillan describes Axios’ approach as “a lighthearted, almost humorous way of trying to get people to understand the community aspect of voting.”

Fox News reached out to Priorities USA to ask if they had seen an increase in voting from such a strategy in the past. They did not immediately respond, but their website said they had 492 “persuasive and mobilization ads” in the 2020 election that were “tested in random control areas.”

The site also boasts that the company has 582 “progressive activists trained in digital advertising best practices.”

“We’ve had a whole research apparatus built up since 2017 to make sure our targeting and strategies are accurate,” McMillan said.

According to Axios, Priorities USA spent nearly $200,000 on this latest advertising campaign, And that data shows it’s targeting areas in hotly contested states like Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Facebook and Instagram ads are shown exclusively in ZIP codes that include universities and urban areas — both of which tend to lean toward Democrats — while rural areas — often Republican — are excluded.