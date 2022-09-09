New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for early release for a man convicted of murdering a man in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman, who oversees the state’s parole board, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County murder.

Johnson was accused of luring his victim to a woman’s home, shooting the man before stabbing him, robbing him of his belongings and disposing of the body along with accomplice Kenneth Wayne Smith, who was also convicted of first-degree murder. murder in murder.

On September 13, 2019, Fetterman’s Board of Pardons voted unanimously to commute Johnson’s sentence, and Governor Tom Wolf granted Johnson’s request to be released from prison in December. Johnson was required to spend a year in a halfway house and serve a lifetime of parole.

Appointed to FETTERMAN PA. The amnesty board called for the abolition of the mandatory life sentence for murder

Fetterman said at the time that he supported Johnson’s replacement, despite opposition from the York County District Attorney’s Office, because Johnson had served 36 years without a violation. PennLive.com reported.

“Why do we have this system if we’re not willing to extend it to someone who has demonstrated 36 years of impeccable behavior,” Fetterman told the outlet at the time.

Johnson is just one of several people convicted of first-degree murder that Fetterman has recommended for commutation.

The Washington Free Beacon It was reported last month that the lieutenant governor was the only member of the pardons board to vote to commute the sentence of Wayne Covington, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing an 18-year-old.

Fetterman’s record on crime has come under scrutiny as his race against his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, heats up.

Pennsylvania LT. GOV. Fetterman, the Senate candidate, said sanctuary cities make ‘everyone safer.’

Fetterman says he wants to eliminate the mandatory life sentence for those convicted of second-degree murder, but he has not said that applies to first-degree murder.

The lieutenant governor has also expressed support for reducing Pennsylvania’s prison population by a third.

Fetterman’s campaign responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment and attacked Oz for being out of touch with Pennsylvanians who “recently” moved to the state.

“Dr. Oz lives in a mansion on a hill, what does he know about fighting crime? John Fetterman has actually done it and done it successfully,” campaign spokesman Joe Calvello said. “So he’s not going to take pointers from someone who just moved here and has absolutely no understanding of the issues facing Pennsylvania.”

Oz has a campaign Hit back earlier Contrary to the claim that he is from outside of Pennsylvania, he currently lives in the state, votes in the state, attended college in the state, and holds a medical license there.

Rising crime rates across the country have become a hot topic ahead of the midterm elections.

A 19-year-old repeat offender who was released early went on a shooting spree in Memphis on Wednesday, killing four and wounding at least three.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated assault but was released in March after serving just 11 months. Wednesday’s outburst came less than six months after his release.

“If Mr. Kelly had served the full three years, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said at a news conference.