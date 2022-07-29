New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Minnesota’s Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips has revealed that he doesn’t want President Biden to run for re-election in 2024 and that America needs “prepared Democrats” instead.

Phillips, a moderate Democrat who currently represents Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, is running for re-election this fall. The candidate spoke out against the Democrat president on a radio show Thursday.

Asked if he would support Biden’s re-election bid, he said an emphatic “no.”

Phillips added: “The country will be better served by a new generation of vital, well-equipped, dynamic Democrats.”

New CNN poll shows 75% of Dems don't want to run for re-election

Phillips said he has respect for the president, but expressed his belief that the White House needs new leadership and expressed concern about the president’s age.

Biden is the oldest president in US history and will be 81 years old during the next presidential election. He has yet to announce his official re-election bid, but has said he plans to run in 2024.

Phillips did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Dem candidate revealed that national Democrats think Biden’s low approval rating is dragging down the House race

Democrats, especially those vying for competitive seats, are hesitant to endorse the president for a 2024 run.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., who is seeking an open Ohio Senate seat, was asked by Fox News’ Sandra Smith if he would support Biden in 2024, but He hesitated to answer the question. “I’m working on my own election and that’s what I’m focused on right now,” he said.

One of the most vulnerable Democrats this cycle, Rep. Tom Malinowski, DN.J. He was asked the same question in the town hall. “I don’t know if he’s running in 2024 or who’s running, so I’m not going to make an opinion on who should be president,” Malinowski said.

In early July, progressive Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. also remained ambivalent about whether he would support Biden in 2024, telling CNN that “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there… should he run again, I think it’s — we’ll take a look at that. Right now we have to win a majority rather than a presidential election.” Need to focus.”

A CNN poll showed Thursday that 75% of Democrats want someone other than Biden to be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Biden’s national approval rating hit an all-time low for the presidency in July at 31%.

Despite claims by the Biden administration that the economy is in recovery mode, data released on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.9% in the three-month period from April to June, making it clear that the US economy is by definition entering a technical recession. .