Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., declined to comment Monday when asked if he was supporting President Joe Biden’s run for a second term.

“Would you like to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” Bush asked during an interview with 5 On Your Side Monday at his campaign headquarters.

“She has to go,” a campaign aide can be heard saying off camera.

“That’s an easy question. It won’t take long,” 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell asked her.

“I don’t want to answer that question because we don’t have an answer—that’s not—well, I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said. “I mean, he’s the president. He certainly has the right to run for a second term. But I don’t want to … I’d rather you didn’t ask that question.”

According to 5 On Your Side, Bush is scheduled to appear at a public event after the interview.

The Republican National Committee seized the clip, Commenting on Twitter “No one thinks Joe Biden is doing a good job.”

The exchange comes amid growing speculation about Biden’s future plans. The president faces a tough political environment with partly negative approval ratings and a tide of polls suggesting a majority of Democrats do not want him to seek a second term.

