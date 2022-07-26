closer
Video

Gingrich: Biden can’t win second term

Fox News Political Analyst Newt Gingrich Says President Biden’s Poll Numbers Are Falling and 2024 Democratic Candidates Are Emerging

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., declined to comment Monday when asked if he was supporting President Joe Biden’s run for a second term.

“Would you like to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” Bush asked during an interview with 5 On Your Side Monday at his campaign headquarters.

FILE: Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining America's Black Maternal Health Crisis at the Rayburn Building, Thursday, May 6, 2021.

FILE: Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo., testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis at the Rayburn Building, Thursday, May 6, 2021.
(Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

“She has to go,” a campaign aide can be heard saying off camera.

“That’s an easy question. It won’t take long,” 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell asked her.

CNN panel rejects Biden White House spin that tried to change definition of recession: ‘You can’t fake it!’

“I don’t want to answer that question because we don’t have an answer—that’s not—well, I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said. “I mean, he’s the president. He certainly has the right to run for a second term. But I don’t want to … I’d rather you didn’t ask that question.”

According to 5 On Your Side, Bush is scheduled to appear at a public event after the interview.

The Republican National Committee seized the clip, Commenting on Twitter “No one thinks Joe Biden is doing a good job.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The exchange comes amid growing speculation about Biden’s future plans. The president faces a tough political environment with partly negative approval ratings and a tide of polls suggesting a majority of Democrats do not want him to seek a second term.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News digital reporter. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.