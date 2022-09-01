New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee have criticized their Democratic counterparts over their plans to subpoena public relations (PR) firm FTI Consulting over its ties to the fossil fuel industry.

Natural resources Democrats, led by Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., are expected to subpoena FTI Consulting Thursday for all of its “PR work, marketing or influence campaigns” on behalf of the fossil fuel industry, including trade groups. Private companies, committee Republicans said in a letter condemning the potential move.

The letter, addressed personally to Grijalva, warned that the move “represents a potential abuse of investigative power.”

“The justification you’ve presented is based on flimsy arguments and legally questionable evidence, largely because of the inability to negotiate with a private company that faces no allegations of wrongdoing in the preparation of the documents,” said Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark. And the other committee wrote Republicans in a letter shared with Fox News Digital.

“The majority of requests for nearly a decade’s worth of documents and the failure to negotiate the production of any document more than two months into its investigation indicate an overly broad request and flawed investigative practices,” they continued.

In June, Grijalva and Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Katie Porter, D-Calif., requested that FTI Consulting and four other similar firms voluntarily hand over relevant materials and information. On August 17, two Democrats just sent a second demand letter to FTI Consulting, warning the firm against continued “obstruction” and threatening to subpoena documents.

Grijalva and Porter faulted FTI Consulting’s response to their June inquiry, saying that half of the firm’s clients chose not to consent to disclosure. After FTI Consulting missed an Aug. 24 deadline to voluntarily respond, Grijalva announced his intention to issue a subpoena to Republicans on Thursday in committee.

“No subpoenas have been served yet,” Grijalva spokeswoman Lindsay Gressard said in an email to Fox News Digital.

But Republicans urged Grijalva to consider a potentially dangerous scenario by subpoenaing the firm. They said the committee did not have the mandate to conduct extensive investigations into the natural gas, coal and oil sector.

“Given the broad scope of your production requests, the legislative intent of this work is unclear. It is also doubtful that any statutory production arising from the requested items would be within the committee’s jurisdiction,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

“Absent a clear legislative purpose, it is improper to seek legislatively irrelevant documents by means of a proposed subpoena.”

Grijalva previously co-signed a letter in 2015 warning Republicans against expanding subpoena powers.

FTI Consulting did not respond to a request for comment.