Suraj Patel, the Democratic candidate running for the US House seat representing New York’s 12th Congressional District, said there was a “class shift” on the ballot in the party’s heated Tuesday primary, which pitted two career members of Congress against him.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Patel criticized his opponents, Rep. Jerry Nadler, DN.Y. And Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., is “more of the same” and “status quo,” proving the “incompetence” of decades of elected officials is the only candidate in the race. Real plans to solve the biggest problems facing Americans.

“Look, generational change is on the ballot. The two candidates in this race, Maloney and Nadler, are offering more of the same status,” Patel, a 38-year-old attorney, said when asked about his chances of being unseated. A surprise win on Tuesday.

Nadler has been a member of Congress since 1992, having previously served in the New York State Assembly since the 1970s. Maloney has been a member of Congress since 1993, having served as a member of the New York City Council since the 1980s.

“All they’re talking about is their achievements, or lack thereof – frankly, their incompetence over the last 30 years … this is a race for 2023, 2024 and beyond,” he added. “I’m the only candidate in this race with comprehensive plans for inflation, public safety, livelihoods and the economy. Those words aren’t even mentioned on Mr. Nadler’s website because he doesn’t understand the economy and Congresswoman Maloney has the wrong views on it.

Patel faces an uphill battle against his rivals in a race that pits two veteran House members against each other, redrawing New York’s congressional maps and consolidating their respective Manhattan congressional districts into one larger district.

Recent polls have consistently shown Nadler more favorable than Maloney, with Patel in third place, but not without a significant percentage of voter support. in A recent Emerson College pollNadler received 43%, Maloney 24% and Patel 14%.

Asked about his status in the polls, Patel dismissed their accuracy and argued that he would get 90% of undecided votes on election day, insisting that such voters were “waiting for something new”. He cited the previous primary, in which he trailed Maloney by just a few percentage points despite trailing further in polls before Election Day.

Patel railed against Nadler and Maloney’s lack of real-world experience and argued that his upbringing from a poor, immigrant family gave him a true understanding of what it meant to live the American Dream.

“These people have never worked in the private sector. They’ve never worked a storefront. My family came to this country with absolutely nothing, and we lived above a bodega in a one-bedroom apartment on the floor, 13 of us in a row,” he said.

“I’ve lived the American Dream. I believe in America and an economy that works for all people. And I want to fight for that in Washington, DC,” he added. “It’s resonating out there. People are looking for change. They’re hungry for it.”

If elected, Patel vowed to be a leader who understood the crises facing citizens in the 12th District, particularly homelessness and crime, and that he would be “significantly more powerful” in representing people and doing something about them. problems.

He denounced what he called “the loss of our rights,” specifically abortion access, the ability to regulate firearms, as well as the EPA’s ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions and factors affecting climate change, and he blamed Democrats. Nadler and Maloney for losing to Republicans on such policies.

That is why people are looking for change, he said.

Patel broke with many Democrats who have avoided the issue of whether President Biden should run for re-election in 2024, publicly voicing his support for him as “the leader of our party” and describing his administration’s record as “remarkable”.

“He was able to pass a bipartisan gun control bill. He was able to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which eluded the last three presidents who expressed interest in passing something. And he passed a Republican-backed infrastructure bill and he passed semiconductor. A Republican-backed bill…” Patel said.

He particularly praised the Democrats’ passage of a massive social spending and tax bill, officially known as the Deflation Act, and claimed that it would reduce inflation, despite the claims of many economists.

Last week, Patel received a late endorsement from former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, According to the New York Post, the latter told Patel’s campaign staff that he had voted for his employer on his way out of an early voting polling place. A Bloomberg spokeswoman did not confirm the vote, however.

New York’s primaries were originally scheduled for June, but were pushed back to August 23 due to court hearings regarding newly redrawn congressional maps. The winner of the 12th Congressional District’s Democratic primary is likely to win the November general election because it’s in deep-blue New York City.