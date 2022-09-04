New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nearly two months before the 2022 midterm elections, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y., said his party gained momentum in November despite the country facing “serious problems” under Democratic leadership.

Maloney, in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” continued the Democratic trend, citing opposition to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade to sway voters to his party’s side in the midterm elections.

“We have a majority in the House because we have a plan to fix the problems facing our country. There is only one strategy to win power back on the other side. And that will take away our constitutional freedoms, our regeneration. Freedom has awakened millions of voters,” Maloney said, citing recent elections in New York and elsewhere. Said.

“We’re on a roll and we’re going to win this election.”

Host Mike Emanuel brings up issues facing the country such as inflation, high gas prices, border security and crime in cities across the country.

“Look, those are all serious issues, we’re working on those issues,” Maloney responded. “Gas prices have fallen by more than $1.20 a gallon in just 70 days. This is due to the president increasing supplies, following a price hike and releasing strategic petroleum reserves.”

Maloney also touted Democratic efforts to lower prescription drug costs, while touting the GOP’s plan to “expire Social Security and Medicare every five years.”

“No, there’s a real choice in this election, and we’re going to win that choice,” Maloney said.

Later in the interview, Maloney spoke again about abortion, blaming the “runaway MAGA Supreme Court” for “ripping up Roe v. Wade.” Since abortion is now a state issue, Emanuel asked whether Democrats in state races should tell voters if they support any abortion restrictions.

Maloney said he would allow individual candidates to make their case, but Democrats said Roe v. Wade said he fully supported restoring the “status quo” under Wade. When asked if he himself supported any restrictions on abortion, Maloney did not answer directly, instead citing Roe v. Wade stated that he allowed restrictions by only performing abortions prior to the viability of the fetus.