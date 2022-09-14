New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Wednesday that Republicans are “running scared” ahead of the midterms amid special election debacle.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat tipped to be Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s successor, said a confluence of recent events, from the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to the attack on Mar-a-Lago, has strained Republicans.

“They’re running scared,” Jeffries said. “Radical MAGA Republican positions on the economy, on democracy, on reproductive freedom… have been exposed on a whole range of issues, and the American people don’t like what they see so they don’t scale the screens anymore.”

Jeffries noted that recent special elections have called into question the conventional wisdom that the president’s party loses seats in midterm elections. He noted Democrats’ victories in House races in New York and Alaska last month, as well as the rejection of a ballot initiative to restrict abortion access in Kansas.

Pelosi, D-Calif., echoed the sentiment at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday.

“I’ve told you how many times over the last year and a half that the Democrats will run the House despite the so-called conventional wisdom … that the president’s party always loses in the off-year Congress,” Pelosi said. “The reality is that’s not conventional and it’s not conventional because the convention has changed.”

The comments come as Democrats feel more confident about their chances in November.

President Biden’s approval rating is up slightly, and Democrats are more optimistic about their chances of retaining the House and Senate. The morale boost is partly a result of Congress passing the White House’s $739 billion climate and tax law.

Democrats are not only proud of their legislative successes, but also have the impression that they have a clear message to voters: GOP supporters, mainly former President Donald Trump, are extremists and threats to democracy.

“We’re protecting freedom, families, the flag,” Jeffries said. “They are trying to undermine freedom, families and the flag.”

Biden said during a campaign speech in Wisconsin earlier this month that “MAGA” Republican members of Congress are “filled with anger, violence and hatred.”

Still, House Democrats weren’t quick to draw that distinction, even as Biden emphasized that he doesn’t believe all Republicans are enamored with the MAGA ideology.

“These are very dangerous times and MAGA Republicans are fomenting confusion, fear, and they know it,” said Rep. Catherine Clark, D-Mass.

The president faced a strong backlash from Republicans for his MAGA comments.

Speaking before Biden’s Wisconsin speech, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the president has “chosen to divide, denigrate and belittle his fellow Americans.” McCarthy demanded that Biden apologize to “millions” of Americans.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.