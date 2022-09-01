New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A possible break has emerged in the 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana.

Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered on the morning of February 13, 2017, after German’s sister abandoned the pair the day before on a hiking trail.

Journalist Iain Kane, who hosts “The Murder Sheet” podcast and covered the Delphi murder case, and attorney Kevin Greenlee received an anonymous tip that led them to the Wabash River in Peru, Indiana on August 23, where they testified and searched the water with various tools. Photograph of officers.

“We ran down there ourselves to see what was happening and we saw about 12 crew members in the river watching things,” Kane told Fox News Digital. “They had buckets, shovels. They had what we thought might be metal detectors, and Indiana State Police (ISP) vehicles were parked next to the river. We documented it and then … saw the confluence of events. That’s what our anonymous sources told us. We thought it was based on that.”

Delphi Murder: Grandma believes the man behind the fake profile knows more than he’s letting on

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Sergeant ISP Lafayette District Public Information Officer Jeremy Pearce said ISP had a dive team in the area that day but could not confirm whether it was a training exercise or conducting a search. He could not confirm any additional information.

Indiana court documents obtained by Kane and Greenlee in May and August also indicate possible developments in the case.

Delphi murder: James Chadwell’s family say he was ‘perfectly capable’ of killing 2 teenagers

On August 19, ISP filed a petition in Miami County Circuit Court for custody of Keegan Kline, 27, an Indiana man. Cline is currently in custody in Miami County on 30 counts of child pornography-related charges from 2016 and 2017.

Cline has been openly linked to the Delphi murders – he was in contact with German the night before she was killed, according to Fox 59 Indianapolis. He planned to meet her the next day at the bridge where her body was found, but Cline denied having anything to do with the girls’ murder.

In March, Kane and Greenlee obtained a 2020 transcript of Cline’s ISP interview that was accidentally posted online.

According to a transcript sealed in court records, Cline told police he communicated with German on the day she was killed. The transcript also revealed that Cline looked up “how long does DNA last” on his computer and failed a police polygraph.

Watch The Delphi Murders on Fox Nation

Cline lived near where the girls’ bodies were found, and the discovery seen by Kane and Greenlee last month was “just a short distance from Kagan Cline’s home that was raided in 2017…within a week of the murder,” Kane said.

“We came across court documents outlining a 2020 transcript of an interview between Keegan Cline and the police quite by accident,” she explained.

In December 2021, the ISP said in a Facebook post that it had uncovered a fictitious Instagram account under the username “Anthony_Shots” in its investigation into the murder. The transcript indicates that Klein had access to the account, which was in contact with German. Cline told investigators, however, that he had given the account password to “several people,” according to the document.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“These profiles were used on social media applications from 2016 to 2017, including, but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram,” Indiana police said in a Facebook post. “The fictitious Anthony_shots profile used images of known male models and portrayed himself as extremely wealthy and the owner of numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information to obtain nude images while communicating with teenage females, obtaining their addresses and attempting to meet them. Below In the picture, you will see images of known male models and images of the fictitious anthony_shott profile sent to underage women.”

Delphi Murder: Indian police investigating fake profiles contacting teenage girls

Greenlee said that when he found the 149-page transcript, he was “surprised by the amount of detail it contained, including the names of individuals that should have been kept private,” and “surprised that it had been made public.” When he later went back to the case website, the document was deleted, but Kane and Greenlee still have it and have shared the document with local and national media.

“One of our goals in reporting this case is to highlight the activity associated with one of the state’s most high-profile homicide investigations,” Kane said. “And I think this is a situation where we’re very hopeful that things are progressing the way they need to because these girls were loved by their community, loved by their family. All of these people deserve answers.”

She added that “a lot of people are waiting and waiting for justice” and that she “doesn’t think at this point we know exactly what’s going to happen in the future,” but that she and Greenlee “hope to get answers. [they] I really feel that there should be some accountability for what happened to these girls.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police say German used her cell phone to snap images of a man walking across a railroad bridge shortly before killing her and Williams on Feb. 13. The German is believed to be the assassin who ordered the allies to “get down the hill”.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the Instagram profile or the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Fox News’ Christina Corbin and Laura Ingram contributed to this report.