Need an end-of-summer meal this year for Labor Day weekend or shortly after?

There is no better way to end this summer season than serving marinated beef kebabs with friends and family (or on your own).

Made with tender steak cuts threaded with bell peppers, tomatoes, and red onions (check local farmer’s markets for your favorite veggies), beef kebabs are a wonderful way to end barbecue season.

The recipe shared here for beef kebabs is simple.

And the beef can be prepared the night before.

And it’s sure to provide a spectacular end to your summer barbecue season.

It also makes a great quick dinner any time of year.

(Makes 4 servings)

What’s needed

1 pound cubed beef top sirloin steak

Choice of bell peppers, tomatoes and/or red onions, diced into small to medium pieces

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1/3 cup honey barbecue sauce

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Instructions

1. Whisk together the honey barbecue sauce, balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard until combined.

Set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture for basting later.

2. Add the beef to the remaining mixture and place the beef cubes in a resealable bag. Marinate your cubes in the fridge for eight hours. This can be done overnight to make the meat more tender.

3. Thread beef cubes and sliced ​​vegetables onto four soaked wooden skewers (soaked in warm water for 30 minutes first) – or add to metal skewers when ready.

4. Heat grill to medium heat; Cook the kebabs for 8-9 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cook at 145°F for medium rare. Make sure your meat is always up to temperature.

Baste the kebabs during the last five minutes of grilling.

(The US Department of Agriculture recommends cooking all raw beef steaks and roasts to a minimum internal temperature of 145 °F.)

5. Serve with your favorite side. Salt and pepper to taste.

Have fun!

Oh — and if you need more kebabs, just double the ingredients!