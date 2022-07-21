New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

William “Poogie” Hart, founder GrammyThe Delfonics, a trio that helped write and sing the soft lead tenor on classic “Sound of Philadelphia” songs like “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” have died. He is 77 years old.

His son was Hadi told the New York Times Wednesday Hart died July 14 at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. The reason is complications during surgery.

From the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, Delfonix had six Top 40 pop hits and over a dozen Top 20 R&B hits. With Thom Bell serving as producer and co-writer, their sound was defined by rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies — Hart sometimes rising to falsetto — that made Philadelphia soul as essential as Detroit in the ’70s. Motown The label was in the previous decade.

Among the first successes of the Philadelphia vocal groups were the Spinners, The O’s, with other songs including “Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)” and “Break Your Promise” by the Delfonics. Jays and the Stylistics. After the hits stopped, their songs got better recognition. Quentin Tarantino and Delfonics have been heard on movie soundtracks. Spike Lee and has been covered by Prince, Aretha Franklin and other artists. Nicki Minaj, the Fugees and many other performers have sampled them.

In 1971, “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” earned the Delfonics a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. They were voted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

Heart is a Washington DC. Native, born in 1945. He later moved to Philadelphia and began singing in groups as a teenager, and younger brother Wilbert Hart and Randy Cain (later replaced by Major Harris) formed the Delfonics, a precursor to Orthonix, in 1965. Soon he got to know Bell, a local writer-arranger who worked not only with Delfonics but with spinners and stylists.

Delfonix initially broke up in the 1970s, but later toured in various combinations. Hart’s outside projects include the 2007 album “Three Tenors of Soul” with two other stars from the ’70s: Russell Thompkins Jr. of the Stylistics and Ted Mills of Blue Magic.