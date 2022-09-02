New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

What do an armed SWAT vehicle in Pittsburgh, “restorative justice” educational discipline in New York City, racial medicine pop-ups in Minneapolis and school vape detectors in Montgomery, Ala., have in common? It is funded by federal taxpayers through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which Democrats hastily passed through Congress on a party-line vote in early 2021.

The $1.9 trillion bill was created as an emergency measure to help the United States recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.

But more money is going toward projects that have little or no connection to recovery from a virus or pandemic. Technically, many such projects are permitted. But that’s not how the package is sold.

“For a year, the American people have said they’re on their own. We’ve seen how difficult it is for many Americans,” Biden said at a White House appearance celebrating the Senate’s passage of the bill in March 2021. Everything in this package is designed to relieve hardship and address the nation’s most urgent needs, and to begin defeating this virus and vaccinating the nation, putting us in a better position to win.”

And at a White House signing ceremony six days later, Biden promised: “This requires swift oversight to make sure there’s no waste or fraud, and the law does what it’s designed to do. And I mean: We’ve got to get it. Right.”

Furthermore, not only is the money spent on unrelated priorities, but a significant portion of the funding for local and state governments and school districts remains unspent.

Only 12% of the money allocated to primary and secondary schools has been spent so far Federal Statistics. and according to Treasury Department Statistics, By the end of March 2022, only $70 billion of the $350 billion earmarked for state and local governments had been spent. Just over $100 billion is committed to spending money.

A Treasury spokeswoman told Fox News Digital that 67% of the money available to state and local governments as of March was budgeted — and more likely because smaller jurisdictions don’t report. Total funding available through that point was just under $225 billion. That means half of the $350 billion total could be budgeted for future use by the end of March.

“Washington has allocated $350 billion to state and local governments to close a budget deficit that doesn’t even exist,” Manhattan Institute senior fellow Brian Riedl told Fox News Digital. “These states are absolutely awash with more money than they know what to do with, so it’s no wonder they haven’t allocated yet — they’re going to be sitting on this money for years.”

“Of course, standards will drop and they’re going to look for any excuse to spend money, no matter how wasteful,” Riedl said.

At a very low cost in light of the pandemic, Minneapolis has allocated $300,000 to “promote healing and positive activism in the Black community to build and implement a larger vision of equitable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 and racial trauma. These pop-up style events address the need for healing and social cohesion.” help to resolve.” This is According to a tracker Funding for large cities and counties administered by the liberal-leaning Brookings Institution.

Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, Pa., purchased a $300,000-plus “new armored rescue vehicle” for its SWAT team to replace an older one. This represents less than 1% of the total funds received by the county and it falls under the category eligible for funding of “revenue replacement” for “providing public services”. But this is just one of many examples of nationwide funding going to things that voters didn’t expect to see in the wake of COVID-19 funding.

According to a Brookings Institution tracker, New York City allocated nearly $4.9 million to the “No Stopping New York” ad campaign.

Montgomery County, Ala., Public Schools stated in his expenditure plan It will “install vape detectors to prevent close contacts, sharing supplies, and the possibility of further lung damage in the event a student contracts COVID 19.”

New York City Public Schools Budgeted $12,308,279 of its American Rescue Plan money to expand controversial “restorative justice” educational discipline methods “to all middle and high schools citywide.”

Minneapolis’ “Green Cost Share Program… focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy in BIOPOC communities and low-income households,” also allocated more than $3 million to Brookings.

And Seattle has budgeted $2.5 million to upgrade “over 25 miles of neighborhood greenways,” according to the Brookings Tracker.

“That’s something we should be absolutely 0% surprised by,” said Jonathan Bydlock, senior fellow at the R Street Institute. “Anytime you have a lot of money flowing out of Washington, apparently without any real strings or oversight…you’re going to get these cases.”

Some of the obvious waste, Riedl said, is due to lump sums of cash being sent to state and local governments. In that case, he said, “state and local governments look for spending at the same time, and those can often be crazy purchases or crazy advertising campaigns.”

Brookings Metro Interim Vice President and Director Alan Berube, however, told Fox News Digital that he believes local governments are using ARPA too much for manufacturing purposes, consistent with congressional intent. Birube said cities are directing a large portion of the cost to help poor communities.

“They’re using it for basic economic recovery and plugging budget gaps that have opened up as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “They’re using it for public health. They’re using it for financial assistance to affected households and communities. And they’re using it for some basic infrastructure that’s authorized by law.”

“You can look at a list of thousands and tens of thousands of local expenses in the most flexible program and find some things that raise some eyebrows,” added Berube. “I think doing that would be missing the forest for the trees.”

Berube disputes the idea that many local governments are flush with cash during the pandemic, saying it’s “not all steady, not all sunny” because of trade downturns.

Although slow to spend money on schools and state and local governments, the federal government spent nearly all of its funds. Money it had to spend Under the American rescue plan. Hundreds of billions were spent on stimulus checks and unemployment insurance.

Money spent on a variety of tax credits, including the child tax credit and the Affordable Care Act expansion through 2022, is almost entirely gone.

But Mark Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the spending poses its own problems.

“It’s bad if the money isn’t spent, it’s bad if it is,” he told Fox News Digital.

According to Goldwein, if it is spent, “it is making the inflationary crisis worse.” If it is not, it would be contrary to the “objective of the bill” as an emergency measure.

The White House has previously defended the speed at which ARPA education funds are being distributed.

“Independent evaluations clearly reveal instruction that many school districts do not use Most of these funds It’s wrong to reopen schools safely, address learning loss and address students’ mental health,” said Jean Sperling, senior adviser to the president and coordinator of the American Rescue Plan.

Although only 12% of ARPA funds have been officially spent, Sperling said school districts have already committed to spending a substantial majority, according to government calculations. Sperling said the approval of ARPA funding lit a fire under school districts and prompted them to spend other COVID-related federal money they had not yet allocated “ten times” faster.

Bydlak said such an argument “rings a little hollow” from the efforts of “the same people who fought so hard” to redirect ARPA funds elsewhere. Riedl was even more blunt.

“If they’re worried that schools aren’t spending their own money fast enough, schools should spend their money faster than giving them another $130 billion,” he said. “This is an insane misuse of tax dollars.”