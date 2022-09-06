New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash after an SUV pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist swerved onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash, while the Honda also swerved onto the shoulder to pull the carousel into park. The motorcycle hit the Honda, which then lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Police said the 29-year-old biker died on the spot. The driver of the Honda and his passenger, a 71-year-old, were not injured.