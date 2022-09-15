New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail will not be possible in the upcoming November election.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook said last June that the legislation, which Democrats had spent less than three weeks storming the General Assembly, violated a provision in the Delaware constitution that spells out the circumstances that allow a person to be absent. Ballot.

“Our Supreme Court and this Court have consistently held that those circumstances are comprehensive,” Cook wrote. “Thus, as trial judge, I am compelled to conclude that the vote-by-mail statute’s attempt to expand absentee voting…must be rejected.”

While voting by mail was declared unconstitutional, Cook defended the state’s new same-day voter registration law.

Julianne Murray, an attorney for the plaintiffs challenging the vote-by-mail law, said she was pleased the judge carefully studied the Delaware Constitution and court precedents in making his decision.

“He started with the Constitutional Convention of 1897 and worked his way up,” said Murray, the Republican nominee for attorney general in November.

Jane Brady, a retired judge and former Delaware attorney general, who also argued on behalf of the plaintiffs in the suit, said mail-in voting was “unconstitutional.”

“I believe the Legislature knew from day one that a constitutional amendment was needed to do this,” she added, acknowledging that lawmakers could face a court challenge during debate on the legislation.

“In my view, they’ve abdicated their responsibility,” said Brady, who chairs the state Republican Party.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, who represented the Elections Department in the lawsuit, referred questions to the elections agency. State Election Commissioner Anthony Albans refused to comment on this.

Democratic lawmakers introduced the vote-by-mail bill after failing to win Republican support to amend the constitution. A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote by each chamber in two successive General Assemblies. After first losing in the Democrat-controlled Senate, the first phase of a constitutional amendment to remove restrictions on absentee ballots cleared the Legislature in 2020, but the second leg failed to win the necessary majority in the Democrat-led House last year.

Republican Sen. Colin Bonini, who spoke strongly against the vote-by-mail bill in June and introduced 25 amendments in an attempt to change it, said the Chancery Court did “the right thing.”

“I think it’s clearly unconstitutional,” said Bonini, who finished last in Tuesday’s three-way GOP primary race and will give up the Dover-area seat he’s held for 28 years. “I am disappointed that the court also did not cancel the registration on the same day.”

Wednesday’s ruling comes two years after a different chancery court judge rejected a challenge by the state Republican Party to the constitutionality of a law allowing universal voting by mail in the 2020 election. Vice Chancellor Sam Glascock III said in that ruling that the General Assembly’s decision to use its emergency powers to declare voting by mail necessary to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the continuity of government operations was not “clearly erroneous.”

In passing that bill, Democrats asserted that voting by mail during the pandemic was “necessary and appropriate” and “impracticable” in accordance with the requirements of the Delaware Constitution, including its express restrictions on absentee voting.

Glascock said the constitutional provision authorizing the General Assembly to exercise emergency powers served as a “safe harbor” that allowed it to authorize “ordinary absentee voting,” otherwise prohibited under the state constitution.