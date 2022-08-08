New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero were frustrated with each other following a Pro-Am Summer League game over the weekend.

Video posted on social media showed Murray faking out Banchero in a one-on-one game, then throwing the ball off the backboard and dunking. A spectacular display of basketball by Murray slamming into Banchero’s face.

After the game, Banchero wondered on Instagram why Murray was taking things “personally.”

“Lol unfollow me for everything, it should be personal right? Make sure you’re careful next time and stop sending doubles family,” he wrote.

Murray responded.

“When you were rooting for me as a kid to rebound for @paolo5 you tried to lean that #1 pick on me always and I stand on the real st boy and you know!!!!!!!! You did it and changed it and I have all the respect Lost!!

“Stay humble. This life you have now is real and it’s no joke!!! I still want to see you win that’s me!!!”

Banchero reposted on his Instagram Stories: “The same humble kid always vouched for you bro, don’t change the story for the internet. Shout out (Isaiah Thomas) for a great event.”

The Hawks acquired Murray from the Hawks in the offseason, and with Banchero on the Magic, the two teams are set to play each other several times in the upcoming season.

Orlando made Banchero the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft earlier this year.