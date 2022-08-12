type here...
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: ‘My jacket should be a different color’

By printveela editor

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders says Pro Football Hall of Fame

A “free-for-all,” involving many players.

Sanders said in a statement less than a week after the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Video Well of Media posted that the Hall of Fame is for people who “changed the game.” He also said that some Hall of Fame inductees should be distinguished from others like him who are game changers.

“My (Hall of Fame) jacket should be a different color,” Sanders said. “There should be an initial 11, a room above. My head doesn’t belong with some of these other heads in the Hall of Fame.”

Sanders, the head football coach at Jackson State, served as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2011 as a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

From Malignant to Matured:Carson Wentz’s tough lessons will serve the QB well in Washington’s relaunch

More:22 Recent NFL First-Round Picks Are Not Prospects

Created by Saunders Similar comments before 2020 On the Dan Patrick Show.

“Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a game-changer,” Sanders said. “It’s not a Hall of Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer. They let everybody in on this. It’s not special. And I don’t like that.

In the video, Sanders does not name players who are not in the Hall of Fame or “in the upper room.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class includes Tony Bocelli, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeel, Bryant Young and Leroy Butler in the Class of 2022.

