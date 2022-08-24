New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deion Sanders and Nick Saban are one A short rant on college athletics New name, image and likeness (NIL) rules Sanders became upset with Saban in May when Alabama’s football coach said Jackson State, where Sanders was the head coach, paid a million dollars for a player to come to the school.

The two put down a beef — appearing in an Aflac commercial together in July — that the NIL topic still dominates in the college football world.

On Wednesday, the Two main trainers appeared on “SportsCenter” and asked to share their thoughts on the challenges the NIL rules present to college athletics.

Alabama’s Nick Saban marks an extension, surpassing Kirby Smart for highest-paid public school coach

“I think some things are a concern,” Saban said said on Wednesday. “We allow alumni through the collective to be involved in recruiting and other things, which is something we’ve always been careful about in college football. I think if we allow that to happen, we’ll create some kind of competitive balance. It’s not. It’s great for the fans.”

“The best competitive balance you can have is like in the NFL. They have rules to create competitive balance. It’s the salary cap, scheduling difficulty, where you draft, where you pick in terms of your win-loss record. Those things are important in the interest of creating very good matchups on a national basis. I think so.”

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher on offseason war of words with Alabama’s Nick Saban: ‘Time to shut up and play’

As he’s said in the past, Saban supports the notion that college athletes should have the ability to get their name, image and comparisons, but he expressed his concern about college athletes being taken advantage of.

“We don’t have any rules to protect the players from people trying to get between them and the money,” Saban added.

Sanders, who coaches at an FCS school, poked fun at Saban’s response, saying the two programs are on two different playing fields.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“First, we can’t compete,” Sanders said. “We don’t have collectives. We don’t have anything like that. We’re trying to rally boosters and you’re talking about a collective? I don’t even know the definition of a collective.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“And that’s ‘name, image and likeness,'” he continued. “I’m glad these kids are getting compensation, but when you talk about name, image and likeness – I don’t see anybody. We’re talking about these kids making millions of dollars – what are they doing? Where’s the name, image and likeness? Or for these kids in this college or Should corporations just pay to attend that college?”