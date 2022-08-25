New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The first day of school is a big one for any student, no matter what level of education, and Jackson State coach Deon Sanders wants his players to start by setting an example.

Sanders set some ground rules in a speech he posted on Instagram Thursday, saying he doesn’t want his players to dress up in any kind of loungewear or goofy while wearing Jackson State gear to class.

“School, we got school today, right? So I want you to hear me clearly and concisely. No slides. No slides. No slides. No armpits exposed. No wife beaters,” Sanders said.

“Sit in the front of the class and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it and you need help, that professor will remember your character and who you consistently were in that class. No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, none of that.”

He also gave a message of cleanliness.

“Now, make sure you shower before you go to class. I don’t want to get a report that you were in some bull-junk in our costume, representing us. Kids are making noise in the back of the classroom, he’s freestyling. I’m wearing a Jackson State football shirt. The whole class trying to teach. That’s not going to happen. When it comes back to me, it’s going to go back to your (position) coaches first and then it’s going to go back to me. When it comes back to me, it’s going to be a problem.”

Sanders is quickly changing the culture for the Tigers. He’s already put the university on the map in college football with his own name recognition but brings with him a highly touted recruit, son Shadeur Sanders, in landing freshman cornerback Travis Hunter.

Jackson State opens its season Sept. 4 against Florida A&M for the Orange Blossom Classic. The Tigers went 11-2 last season and 8-0 in the SWAC.