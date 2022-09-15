New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Law enforcement veterans say the movement to “defund the police” has created a dangerous “ripple effect” that is being felt in departments large and small, making communities across the US less safe.

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently operating at approximately 20% below its target staffing level. In Portland, Oregon — where hostility to law enforcement runs high — the city’s police department has lost more than 230 sworn officers to retirement or resignation since 2020. In Indiana, the Noblesville Police Department, with about 100 officers, has less visibility and fewer applications, according to Local media.

Law enforcement veterans who spoke to Fox News Digital said the understaffing has created tension among officers and morale is at an all-time low.

“I talk to law enforcement leaders every day. And in today’s world, their No. 1 problem is staffing,” retired Forth Worth Police Chief Jeff Halstead told Fox News. “And what you hear is the drumbeat: How are we going to get out of this? And what steps are we going to take to get our employees back?”

But the problem of understaffing goes beyond the police department. Such shortages have an immediate impact on the police department’s ability to serve communities. With officers spread thin, residents can expect a longer response time. And in some cities, it can take days for authorities to arrive at the scene of a stolen car or house break-in. In other cases, some departments have stopped taking certain reports altogether.

“The national goal for your highest-level priority calls and policing was to respond and be on location within five minutes. That was a national goal. It’s been a national goal for decades. And most major city police departments were hitting that goal. Three and a half to four Within minutes and 45 seconds,” Halstead said. “Today, I don’t know of any of them who are aggressively meeting that national standard.”

Jeff Rasche, a retired police chief with nearly four decades of experience in Indiana, told Fox News Digital that staffing shortages lead to overtime that cuts into much-needed training.

“With public safety and law enforcement, you can’t just turn off the lights and go home,” Rasche said. “So, what happens is you have to be creative and find different ways to provide the services you need. And yes, things [are] There was a lot of delay in this particular period, especially.”

As a result, Rushe said, officers don’t have enough time to train or recharge — both of which are critical to better serving their communities.

“Your officers can’t and won’t take the time to do the training they need,” Rasche said. “They need to come back recharged so they put the badge back on their chest and are 100% when they come back to work.”

Rushe said these issues put the onus on police chiefs to “be that cheerleader and watchdog on his officers to make sure the department runs smoothly.”

“There’s a ripple effect that’s really dangerous right now,” he said.

Halstead, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, said morale in the police department is the lowest he’s seen in the profession. The reasons, he said, boil down to two primary reasons: they feel their business has been demonized, and they worry about being criminally charged.

On the latter point, Halstead noted, some officers have been charged with crimes when they handled calls for service in ways they were trained to do.

“Because of the specific optics of the use of force … they’re being charged now. So, a lot of police officers, especially in your high-risk, high-crime enforcement units, aren’t as aggressive as they used to be,” Halstead said. “And it’s one of the primary drivers of the massive increase in violent crime.”

Rasche argued that only a silent minority in the country is driving the negative narrative of police officers, and as a result, officers “don’t want to appear in a court of inquiry and (have) the rest of their lives crushed for something. They didn’t really do anything wrong.”

He added that many community leaders are implementing radical measures that are inconsistent with what citizens actually want.

“It’s clear in these communities today where they’re trying to do things that have never been done before that they’re not working,” Rasche said. “And I think you’re starting to see the public step up and say, ‘Look, we’re not going to take this anymore. We’re not going to … live in a crime-ridden community. We’re going to support the police. We need to fund the police. There is and we need the police so we are there to support them.”