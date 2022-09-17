Deflation Act Celebrated ‘Not Because We Solved Inflation:’ Sperling

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gene Sperling, senior economic adviser to the Biden administration, joined Martha McCallum on Friday to defend the White House’s celebration of inflation-reducing legislation on “The Story.”

Gene Sperling: I want to be clear and this is my opinion when I talk about the economy. You have to have–we certainly have to have a balanced view. We all need to have a balanced view.

It’s been a tough few years for the US and global economy. We’ve been through covid, we’ve been through different types, we’ve been through Global InflationWe have gone through the energy effects of this war in Ukraine.

There is no question that uncertainty has arisen. This economy has both strong factors like job growth, low unemployment, and tough things like rising food prices that families still have to deal with.

celebration here Residence of the US President–Did we solve inflation? Of course not. Yes, you’ve been flat for two months. yes This is the comedown of headline inflation. yes PPI, the producer price index, came down again, but it is still very high.

